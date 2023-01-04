Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) will kick off its 15th season with the contemporary musical Songs For A New World written by Jason Robert Brown.
With a live orchestra performing on stage, this show will only run this weekend, Jan. 6-8, said GCT Founding Executive and Artistic Director Chad-Alan Carr.
Performances will be on stage Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. The performance will also be streamed on demand any time Saturday, Jan. 14, so families and friends can watch the show from their own devices at home anywhere around the world.
“If you’ve never heard of this musical that is a perfect reason to come see it. Even if you have heard of it or seen it before, some see our production. This is one of those concert-style shows with powerhouse singers and orchestra musicians that directors and singers always hope to be able to be part of,” Carr said. “They all blow me away at each rehearsal and while there’s no real plot of this show, every song is a different story and a gorgeous musical score, with a through line of connecting us all as part of a bigger story. Anyone that loves live music and great singing must come experience this production.”
Songs For A New World is about one moment, for each person.
“It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, or take a stand, or turn around and go back,” Carr said.
These are the stories and characters of yesterday and today. Songs For A New World was the first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Bridges of Madison County), and this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices people make. Brown transports his audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge 57 stories above Fifth Avenue, to meeting a startling array of characters through songs.
This contemporary musical contains some mature language that may not be suitable for children under the age of 13; parental guidance is suggested.
Directed by Carr, with music direction/accompaniment provided by pianists Jamie Bowman and Carrie Conklin, the mostly sung-through production features performers from Gettysburg, New Oxford, and Hanover, said Carr.
The singers include Dave Bowman, Jamie Bowman, Carrie Conklin, April Diaz, Andrew Metcalf, Joshua Rikas, and Kate Sainer. The orchestra includes Chris Barnabei, Cole Boudreau, Jamie Bowman, Carrie Conklin, Dave Conklin, Spencer Kennedy, Krista Kriel, and Paige Kriel. Technical direction/sound design is by Michael Connelly.
Discounted tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website for $15 when purchased in advance; tickets at the door can be purchased for $20, if any seats are left in the intimate 80-seat venue, which is a nonprofit organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York St.
Audiences are encouraged to not only order tickets in advance but also arrive early to find downtown parking and enjoy refreshments and raffles tickets the theater will be selling as a grassroots fundraiser before each performance. The Racehorse Alley Parking Garage is one block from the theater just off of North Stratton Street for paid parking available 24 hours, but there are many street meters close to GCT along York, Stratton and Middle streets which stop collecting at 8 p.m.
GCT’s 15th season includes 12 productions, three cabaret concerts, and three improv comedy shows. Most tickets are now on sale at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org or by calling 717-334-2692.
