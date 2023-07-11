A major retail project, Mark Gettysburg, withdrew its plans in Straban Township.
The project, one of the largest in Straban, between U.S. Route 30 and Hanover Road, would have included a super Walmart as the anchor store. The plans had been in the development process off and on for more than a decade.
“Its been around a long time” said Tony Sanders, supervisors’ chair, following the July 3 meeting.
As it stands, the plan now goes away and any new development of the prime real estate will be required to start over and under present development rules, supervisors said.
None of the supervisors could remember how long the Mark Gettysburg development had been before the planning commission.
“They would have to start over and start under today’s ordinance” said Alan Zepp, supervisor.
Project designer Robert Sharrah did not comment.
• Two development projects, Granite Lake subdivision at 250 Natural Springs Road, and MCD 4 LLC, 1115 York Road, were granted extensions to Nov. 1 and Sept. 15, respectively.
• Supervisors also authorized the township engineer, solicitor and zoning officer to prepare changes to the zoning ordinance to address specific identified gaps for solar facilities, accessory structure setbacks, parking regulations in front of buildings, and open burning issues. Solicitor Sam Weiser said the changes “would essentially focus on cleaning up and clarifying the ordinance” on issues faced by the township.
• On township cable access, supervisors voted 3-0 to approve a new 10-year contract with Comcast Corporation. Making a public comment, resident Skip Strayer questioned supervisors about the contract, asserting “in years past, the contract required service coverage that was never fulfilled.” He hoped this would be corrected in the current agreement. Weiser said a concerted effort was made to ensure service obligations in the contract would be met, listing the minimum housing density Comcast would be required to cover.
• Supervisors authorized a donation of $1,500 to Freedom Valley’s Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries from American Rescue Plan Funds received by the township.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
