History Meets the Arts, sponsored by Lord Nelson’s Gallery and Gettysburg Heritage Center, is set for April 14-15.
The Lord Nelson’s-sponsored part of the event will be held at the Gettysburg Fire Department station, Friday, April 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a release.
“Visitors will have a chance to meet artists and view and purchase works,” the release reads.
Featured artists will include Steve Auvenshine, John Barrett, John Buxton, Kyle Carroll, Wayne and William Fluke, Jennifer Frantz, Robert Griffing, Wayne Hyde, Selinda Kennedy, Todd Price, Keith Rocco, Tim Sanner, Jeff Shaara, Jason Tako, Bryant White, Pamela Patrick White, and David Wright.
The segment at the Heritage Center is set for Saturday, April 15, 1-3 p.m., according to the release.
Dave Loose, author and collector of Gettysburg memorabilia, will describe how the battle at Gettysburg, the battlefield, and the stories about the battle were integrated into artforms during the initial 25 years after the battle.
The program will relate how the arts of the time were used to promote the battlefield and attract visitors to Gettysburg “to see where and by whom great things were suffered and done for them,” according to the release.
This program is designed to be an interactive conversation around period artworks and items from the Dave Loose collection.
“Items will be available to be studied, viewed, and handled,” the release reads.
Loose will discuss photography, illustration, painting, literature, sculpture. He will discuss a number of period artists, including:
· Photographers: Alexander Gardner, Mathew Brady, William Tipton, Levi Mumper
· Painters: James Walker, Peter Rothermel, Paul Philippoteaux
· Writers: Theodore Ditterline, Michael Jacobs, John Bachelder
The program will also include Ron Tunison’s bronze works on the battlefield.
A new book, “When Veterans Marked the Field: the First 25 Monuments at Gettysburg,” will be previewed.
At 2 pm, Leon Reed, author of “Stories the Monuments Tell: A Photo Tour of Gettysburg, Told by its Monuments” and “History in Granite and Bronze: The Artwork of Gettysburg, Antietam, and Washington, DC.,” will speak at 2 p.m., discussing the development of the monumental landscape at Gettysburg through the beginning of the 21st century, describing “the distinct phases of monument building, the themes addressed by the monuments of various time periods, and the sculptors who worked here, which included most of the leading sculptors of their era,” according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.