History Meets the Arts, a free annual historical art show and sale, is planned later this week in Gettysburg. The Lord Nelson’s sponsored portion of the event will be held at the Gettysburg Fire Department station Friday, April 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will also be a program at the Heritage Center Saturday, April 15, 1-3 p.m. Shown is an exhibit from last year’s event. (Gettysburg Times File Photo)

History Meets the Arts, sponsored by Lord Nelson’s Gallery and Gettysburg Heritage Center, is set for April 14-15.

The Lord Nelson’s-sponsored part of the event will be held at the Gettysburg Fire Department station, Friday, April 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a release.

