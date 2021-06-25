Youth practice during a children’s summer theater camp at the Gettysburg Community Theatre on Thursday. They are learning the basics of musical theater utilizing games, singing and dancing activities, as well as rehearsing songs from Broadway musicals. The campers will perform live on stage at the end of their camp week. This group, Kids On Broadway, will perform at Gettysburg Community Theatre today at 12 noon and 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $5 on the theater’s website or in person, if seats are still available.
Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) Summer Theatre Camps have been a long-time favorite of children in the area for over a decade, according to Chad-Alan Carr, theater founding executive and artistic director.
There are still some spots available for the in-person summer theater day camps The Rainbow Fish, Snow White, and You Are Beautiful Just The Way You Are, Carr said.
