Butler Township supervisors approved a new zoning ordinance, which includes allowing solar installations under specified conditions.
At Monday evening’s regular meeting, Supervisors Ed Wilkinson, chair, and Mike Wertz gave their stamp of approval to the “Arendtsville Borough and Butler Township Zoning Ordinance,” despite a plea to delay action.
The third supervisor, Douglas Bower, is unable to attend meetings currently due to health conditions, Wilkinson said.
Township resident and Adams County Commissioner Jim Martin urged the supervisors to further refine the ordinance before adopting it.
Prior to Martin’s comments, the township’s solicitor, Todd King of Salzmann Hughes said, “We can’t zone solar out of the township.”
In Pennsylvania, “every area has to allow for every use,” King said. Imposing overly restrictive ordinances might result in a township’s losing all control over installations, which could, he said, “be placed at the buyer’s discretion.”
In drafting the ordinance, King said his firm “tried to find the balance” that would permit use but safeguard the interests of township residents.
Martin said, “I’m not impressed with some of the details of the zoning,” said Martin.
He urged more attention be given to buffer zones separating “industrial solar” from neighbors.
Martin also said financial guarantees in the event of solar panel decommissioning or damage are inadequate, and tree removal allowed by the ordinance would work against environmental measures to minimize runoff.
“I understand what you’re trying to balance, but I urge you not to adopt but to refine further,” Martin said.
Wilkinson reminded the 15 people present that a public hearing was held to receive comments from people in the township. “We’ve been working on zoning for a long time,” he said, before the vote was taken.
The ordinance, which establishes a joint zoning district with Arendtsville Borough, is scheduled for action at the borough council’s meeting April 13.
