91st District Candidates debate
Buy Now

A debate among the three candidates for the state representative seat for the 91st District was held Wednesday at Gettysburg College. Pictured from left, are Libertarian candidate Neil Belliveau, incumbent Republican Dan Moul, and Democrat Marty Qually. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Civil discourse was the theme of Wednesday night’s three-way debate among candidates vying to represent the 91st legislative district of Pennsylvania. Except for the occasional audible gasp, the objective was realized.

Incumbent Dan Moul, Republican, and challengers Marty Qually, Democrat, and Neil Belliveau, Libertarian, squared off at the event held in the Mara Auditorium of Masters Hall at Gettysburg College.

Jeff Cook may be contacted at news@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.