Civil discourse was the theme of Wednesday night’s three-way debate among candidates vying to represent the 91st legislative district of Pennsylvania. Except for the occasional audible gasp, the objective was realized.
Incumbent Dan Moul, Republican, and challengers Marty Qually, Democrat, and Neil Belliveau, Libertarian, squared off at the event held in the Mara Auditorium of Masters Hall at Gettysburg College.
Each participant was permitted opening and closing statements, as well as responses to 10 submitted questions. Sponsorship of the debate was provided by the Eisenhower Institute, the Public Policy program and Political Science Department of the college and by The Gettysburg Connection. Community Media provided live television coverage.
Alex Hayes served as moderator. Attendees recited the Pledge of Allegiance in unison, perhaps the last time all voices were in harmony throughout the evening.
During his opening, Belliveau summarized the Libertarian philosophy of opposing “increased taxes, uncontrolled spending and continued interference by government in our daily lives.” He also proposed part-time legislators, which he opined “would save (us) nine million dollars.”
Qually touted his local roots and his experience as a county commissioner. “We need (the government in) Harrisburg to do better. On a bad day, it’s a dumpster fire.” Qually also espoused his beliefs disparaging a gubernatorial candidate from a political party different from his own. “The proposed constitutional amendment would impact women’s right to choose what happens to their bodies,” Qually claimed.
Moul took umbrage with Qually’s remarks. “I thought (this) would have been a little more civil and had hoped to avoid attack mode,” he said. Moul stressed his accomplishments during eight terms on the job and his work as chairman of the Agriculture Committee, then lashed out at authors of recent letters to the editor in the Gettysburg Times. “They threw me under the bus when they said I was the prototype of the do-nothing politician.”
Responses to the following questions are summarized:
1. Should the liquid fuel tax be modified to account for the increase in hybrid and electric automobiles?
Quarry endorsed the concept. Moul suggested the registration fee on these vehicles be increased to replace the lost income.
“I drive an electric vehicle,” said Moul, noting he voted for the last proposed fuel tax increase, which failed to pass.
Belliveau proposed tolling and use taxes to promote equity among car owners.
2. Should real estate school tax relief be provided?
“The Property Tax Relief fund helps senior citizens,” said Moul. “I’m all for property tax relief, just tell me where to get the money (to pay for it).”
Belliveau bemoaned federal mandates and the expense of standardized tests. “There have been failed policies at every level,” he said.
“I would freeze real estate property tax increases for senior citizens,” said Qually. “It’s an issue that should be addressed by local government.”
3. How has the government response to COVID-19 impacted the rights of businesses?
Belliveau criticized the government’s response and called it a “total disaster.”
“We need to balance individual freedom with public safety concerns, it’s a massive challenge,” said Qually. “Our leaders were slow to react, then overreacted. Medicine should not be politicized.”
Moul was adamant that the government response to the pandemic “was handled as wrong as it could be. The governor sent elderly COVID patients to nursing homes. The kids fell behind (in school) and may never get back (what they lost).”
4. Was the 2020 election “free and fair?”
Qually opined that it was. Belliveau agreed the election was free and fair “for the most part” and rued third party candidates are sometimes “pushed off the ballot.”
Moul disputed the notion that the election had been “free and fair.”
“I attended a Trump rally with 20,000 people on a rainy Thursday,” he said. “The other candidate never left his basement. That he ‘won’ cast doubts.” Moul also offered a criticism that, “Drop boxes are not legal.”
5. What is your greatest accomplishment?
Moul pointed to his efforts to help a woman in another county get her daughter returned from foster care. “Now she is flourishing,” he said.
“I’m not a politician, I’m a business owner (and an Eagle Scout),” said Belliveau. “Everyone is sick of the other two parties. There’s another choice.”
Qually cited the founding of Mercy House, Adams County’s new residential drug treatment facility. “I had a friend die of a heroin overdose,” he said, claiming he excels at listening. “For me it’s personal.”
6. Discuss the proposed Constitutional Amendment (which will be on the ballot in the spring) as it effects abortion rights.
Moul: “It changes nothing. (It merely) says taxpayers are off the hook (for abortion costs).”
Belliveau: Abortion “is a medical decision between doctor and patient. The government has no right to interfere.”
Qually: Called the proposal “the tip of the spear,” claiming the amendment is “crafted to gut Roe v. Wade and eliminate the right to an abortion. I’ll never vote for such a law.”
7. Discuss the Right to Know Law.
Qually: “The public has the right to know how decisions are made but some citizens abuse the privilege and that causes an increase in staff expense.”
Moul: “The law was well intended but created a lot of fishing (expeditions). Local municipalities are often inundated with requests.”
Belliveau: “Government action needs to be open for all to see.”
8. What is your view on spending public dollars to finance private education?
“More choice will help education overall,” Belliveau said.
“We need trade schools as part of public education to prepare the work force,” said Qually.
“To some extent we have school choice already We need to find a different way to let parents send their kids where they want,” said Moul.
9. How should solar farms be regulated?
Moul advocated bonding requirements for solar farm installers, “so that funds are available when the facility needs to be dismantled (30 years in the future).”
Qually called it “a local control issue” and agreed with the need for bonding. “Everyone is scrambling to catch up.”
10. Should Pennsylvania have a user-brand model for police coverage?
“That won’t work,” said Qually. “We need public infrastructure.”
Moul was also skeptical of the concept.
In his closing remarks, Moul confronted Qually with a piece of campaign literature he said came to his house in the previous day’s mail.
“You put a lie out there,” he confronted Qually of the placard that purported to summarize Moul’s opposition to abortion. “We don’t tell lies.” Moul proceeded to detail his voting history with regard to the procedure.
“Stating someone’s record is not a lie, just the facts,” Qually retorted. “We have had the same representative for 16 years and the problems have not been solved. Our district has a 2-1 edge for Republicans (by registration). It’s up to you to decide if we need a change. Give me a chance. If two years from now you don’t think I did the job, then get rid of me.”
Belliveau pointed out the “divisive effect of attack ads.”
The debate concluded 70 minutes after it began and the crowd peacefully dispersed.
The election is on Nov. 8.
