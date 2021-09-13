BLESSING — Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Roman Catholic Bishop of Harrisburg, provided the blessing and closing prayer at Saturday’s Fairfield Regional 9/11 Memorial commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Members of Fairfield Scout Troop 79 raised the flags of the three states (Pennsylvania, Virginia and New York) attacked on Sept. 9, 2001 during Saturday’s Fairfield Regional 9/11 Memorial commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks
EAGLE SCOUT — The Memorial, located at 256 Tract Rd., was conceived of, and its construction spearheaded by, Eagle Scout Anthony Venzin. Anthony and guest speaker Dan Moul greeted each other after the ceremony.
The Saint Mary’s Catholic Church Choir sang “Amazing Grace” Saturday as several dozen people stared at the rolling hills of the Fairfield area and remembered many lives lost on and since Sept. 11, 2001.
The second annual commemoration of the terrorist attacks on America was held at the 9/11 memorial on the Tract Road, Fairfield church grounds. Church member Anthony Venizin built the memorial for his Eagle Scout project several years ago.
