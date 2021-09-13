The Saint Mary’s Catholic Church Choir sang “Amazing Grace” Saturday as several dozen people stared at the rolling hills of the Fairfield area and remembered many lives lost on and since Sept. 11, 2001.

The second annual commemoration of the terrorist attacks on America was held at the 9/11 memorial on the Tract Road, Fairfield church grounds. Church member Anthony Venizin built the memorial for his Eagle Scout project several years ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.