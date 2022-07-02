A Gettysburg man has died from injuries sustained in the June 22 crash in Hamilton Township, according to officials.
Vincent G. Martin, 32, has been in “critical condition” at WellSpan York Hospital’s intensive care unit with massive bleeding and swelling in his brain and fractures and bruises throughout his face, according to his mother, Lisa Baker.
Martin was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m. on Thursday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a York County coroner’s office release.
Despite life-saving measures, Martin died of multiple blunt force trauma from the single-vehicle crash, and the manner of death was ruled accidental, according to York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay’s release.
Martin was one of three vehicle occupants who were transported “with serious injuries” on June 22 to WellSpan York Hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The other passengers were identified as April M. Ditzler, 37, of York, and a 17-year-old, state police said.
“The condition of the others injured is not known by this office,” according to Gay’s release.
Martin was airlifted by a Stat Medevac helicopter for a “suspected serious injury,” police said at the time of the wreck, noting one occupant’s injuries “were described as life threatening.”
Born and raised in the Gettysburg and Biglerville areas, Martin graduated from Biglerville High School in 2007, according to Baker, who flew from Florida to be by her son’s side.
Martin loved animals and the outdoors, especially hiking, Baker said.
Martin had “a great personality” and was “a very caring young man,” adding that he has a 14-year-old daughter, Baker said.
Three other people in the vehicle died in the Hamilton Township crash.
Christopher L. Heflin, 37, of York, and two juvenile passengers, identified as a 3-year-old boy and 17-year-old male, died of multiple blunt force trauma as a result of a Jeep impacting a tree, according to Adams County Coroner Pat Felix.
State police said the juvenile passengers, who were in the back seat, were the children of Heflin’s fiancée.
There is suspicion Heflin, the driver, was driving under the influence, but that “is pending toxicology by the Adams County Coroner’s Office,” according to state police.
A 2011 Jeep, operated by Heflin, traveling east on Pine Run Road “at a high rate of speed” ran off the road and struck a tree before “coming to final rest in a cow pasture,” according to police.
Anyone who witnessed the wreck is encouraged to contact state police at 717-334-8111.
