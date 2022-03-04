Penalties aren’t the best way to make municipal water customers install required anti-pollution devices, Biglerville officials agreed Tuesday during a regular borough council meeting.
Instead, “we work with people” to achieve compliance with a mandate from federal and state environmental protection agencies, Phil Wagner, mayor, suggested.
The mandate requires all customers of the borough’s water system to install “backflow preventers” and have them inspected, both at their own cost, Biglerville Sewer and Water Authority Sewer and Water Operator Douglas Hays said.
Some businesses have already installed the devices, which protect the water supply from contamination if pressure drops, but “we have to deal with stragglers on a case-by-case basis,” council President Neil Ecker said.
An informal survey indicated businesses spent about $800 each to have the devices installed and inspected, Hays said.
As the program moves into its residential phase, homeowners deserve a less confusing letter than the one sent to businesses by a firm hired to assist the borough, council members said.
“They need to explain why I need to do it and what it’s going to cost,” Wagner said.
Requiring compliance for approximately 900 households at once could be problematic given the limited number of local plumbers, officials said.
One solution might be to divide the borough into areas and impose staggered deadlines over an extended period, officials said. They expressed confidence that state and federal deadlines would be extended as long as the borough shows a good-faith effort.
Council members opted not to publish a list of recommended installers, in part because some customers can install their own devices, which would then be subject to professional inspection.
In other business:
• A contract for spring street cleaning gained the council’s approval.
• The council decided to end meetings of a safety committee subgroup because employees’ time could be better spent on other things. “We all care about safety,” council member Robert Pantaleo said. He and others agreed safety concerns should be addressed promptly when they arise.
• Applications have been received for a full-time office assistant and candidates will be interviewed soon, Ecker said.
• It was noted conversion of the historic Thomas Bros. Country Store to apartments is proceeding, with completion expected by July.
• The next council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. in the Biglerville Fire Hall. That will be the last meeting at the fire hall, with the May meeting returning to the borough office.
