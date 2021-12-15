Emergency personnel from Cashtown Community and Arendtsville fire companies responded to a single-vehicle crash at 127 Orrtanna Road at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday. It took rescue crews about 30 minutes to free the pregnant driver from the Kia Forte. She was transported to the Cashtown ballfield where Life Lion awaited to fly her to a hospital. The road was closed for several hours.
A Waynesboro woman sustained what police described as a “suspected serious injury” in a single-vehicle crash on Orrtanna Road in Franklin Township about 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Keyaira M. McGlaughlin, 21, was traveling north on Orrtanna Road in a 2014 Kia Forte when “for an unknown reason” she “lost consciousness and lost control” of the car, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.