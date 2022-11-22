More than half a million dollars will soon go to municipalities, in addition to $250,000 to fire departments and emergency medical service (EMS) providers thanks to the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

With Adams County allocated funding by the federal government, commissioners approved the distribution of the ARPA funds last week, which includes $584,343 to 34 municipalities based on the lost liquid fuels funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, in comparison to 2019.

