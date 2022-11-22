More than half a million dollars will soon go to municipalities, in addition to $250,000 to fire departments and emergency medical service (EMS) providers thanks to the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
With Adams County allocated funding by the federal government, commissioners approved the distribution of the ARPA funds last week, which includes $584,343 to 34 municipalities based on the lost liquid fuels funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, in comparison to 2019.
Another $250,000 will be divvied up among 17 fire departments and two EMS companies “based on an equally weighted average of the size of the service area and corresponding assessed values,” according to county officials.
The county “is eligible to retain the entire ARPA allocation to recoup the losses incurred,” but commissioners opted to only keep a portion of the funds and disperse “the remainder through various means to get the funds where they are needed in the community,” according to a release issued by the county.
“It has always been the intent of this board to distribute these funds in a way that would positively impact every citizen in Adams County,” Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said in the release. “It is important to recognize these entities and how critical they are to the well-being of our community. This distribution methodology assures that funding touches every resident of Adams County in some manner – either directly or indirectly.”
This is a one-time allocation of the funds to the entities, said Phiel.
“This will help to reduce the fiscal pain caused by the pandemic and will help every municipality and every resident of Adams County,” Commissioner Marty Qually said in the release.
County officials said there are no restrictions on how the money is used.
“It is our hope that the funds will help these organizations continue to provide the necessary services our community needs to prosper,” Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said in the release.
Along with this project, the county has set aside $5 million to the Adams Response & Recovery Fund (ARRF) grant program and $3 million for the countywide broadband accessibility project from ARPA funds, according to the budget presentation Wednesday.
Harlan Lawson, economic development specialist in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development, said the county has received 14 applications so far for the ARRF grant program.
ARRF, created by the commissioners in response to the public health and economic crises as a result of the pandemic, is “designed to fund large-scale, high-impact projects in order to maximize the amount of beneficiaries,” Lawson said.
Application deadline for the program was Monday night, officials said.
Eligible applicants included municipalities, municipal authorities, economic development organizations, and nonprofit organizations, officials said. The minimum award amount through ARRF will be $250,000, according to Lawson.
The county has until 2024 “to encumber the funds and 2026 to disburse the funds,” said Qually.
County Manager Steve Nevada said an internal committee will review the projects and make recommendations to the commissioners. The hope is to have the money for the projects roll out in the first quarter of 2023, said Nevada.
