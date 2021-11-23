National Park Service (NPS) Superintendent Steve Sims has named Jana Friesen McCabe, as the new site manager of Eisenhower National Historic Site effective Jan. 2, 2022. The park preserves the home and farm of General Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th president of the United States.
“Jana’s extensive experience managing historic and natural resources, coupled with her demonstrated skill collaborating with partners, make her the perfect choice to be site manager of Eisenhower National Historic Site. She is an outstanding leader, and I am excited to have her join the team,” said Sims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.