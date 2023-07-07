A webmaster and support specialist at the Adams County Information Technology (IT) Department was recognized for her kind and compassionate nature while providing staff members’ IT help.
Loretta Weaver is set to retire from the department after 21 years of dedicated service to the county.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel recalled when the current board of commissioners started in 2012 and the IT Department was made of three people including Weaver.
“The whole IT Department has exploded during our tenure,” Phiel said.
The department has grown to 12 full-time and one part-time staff members.
“An anchor of that department has been Loretta Weaver,” said Phiel. “She is what you call the IT help desk. She certainly has been a key person.”
Phil Walter, Adams County chief information officer of the IT Department, said it has been “a pleasure working with” Weaver for 11 of her 21 years at the county.
“Though we will be losing the official voice of the IT Department, your legacy will remain,” Walter said. “You are one of the greatest.”
The Adams County IT Department offers technical solutions and support to county departments to effectively reach their goals, according to the county website.
Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said there are many people in county government that the public do not see in their roles, including Weaver.
“Having someone like Loretta sets the tone for the office,” Qually said.
In addition to help desk support, the Adams County IT Department provides a wide range of services including local area network connectivity, servers and virtual servers, network security, backups and disaster recovery, computers and virtual desktops, technology procurement, email system, technical standards, county website, and technical consulting, among other tasks, according to the county website.
“It has been my pleasure to work in the county for 21 years,” Weaver said.
Weaver noted all the changes in the department were for the better.
She recalled being part of the team who interviewed Walter and “knew he was the one we wanted to hire.”
Weaver also indicated all the new IT staff members during her time “have been great.”
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin recognized Weaver’s personality and interpersonal skills that set her apart based on past interactions prior to his role.
Phiel recently presented Weaver with a plaque recognizing her work.
In other action during the recent meeting, commissioners approved a quote from Zoho Corporation, a California company, for renewal of the county’s ManageEngine AdSelfService subscription with a total cost to the county of $1,095 from Aug. 6, 2023 to Aug. 5, 2024.
“ManageEngine ADSelfService provides the ability for employees to set challenge questions for their county computer accounts, allowing them the capability to reset or change their passwords as well as unlock their accounts without having to contact the IT Department,” according to the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.