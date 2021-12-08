Tamela McConaghy, back facing at left, Gettysburg Area School District human resources coordinator and public notary, administer the oath of office of Gettysburg Area School Board members, from left, Ryan Morris, Michelle Smyers, Kenny Hassinger, and Jeremy Davis.
The Gettysburg Area School District Board of Directors has three new members and the same leadership.
Newly-elected directors Ryan Morris, Michelle Smyers and Jeremy Davis and incumbent Kenny Hassinger took the oath of office at the start of Monday’s biannual reorganization meeting. A few minutes later, the board unanimously chose Hassinger and Al Moyer to be the president and vice president, respectively. The two have held the same positions since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.