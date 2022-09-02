Firefighters rescued four dogs Tuesday night when a residential blaze caused about $50,000 in damages, Arendtsville Fire Chief Scott Johnson said.
One firefighter was treated at a hospital after being bitten, Johnson said. There were no other injuries, he said.
“Heavy black smoke” was issuing windows and eaves when firefighters arrived at 215 Main St. in Arendtsville, Johnson said.
The fire was under control within 10 minutes, he said.
The kitchen received the brunt of the damage, with some damage to the second floor above it, Johnson said.
The house was rendered uninhabitable, he said.
The residence’s lone occupant discovered the fire in the kitchen and left the house safely, Johnson said.
The cause remained undetermined, Johnson said Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal personnel were on the scene, he said.
Thirty to forty firefighters were present, along with about 15 emergency vehicles, Johnson said.
Authorities were dispatched at 11:21 p.m. and the emergency call was complete at 2:10 a.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Present at the scene, Johnson said, were Adams Regional and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel; the Arendtsville, Bendersville, Biglerville, Buchanan Valley, Cashtown, Fairfield, Gettysburg and Heidlersburg fire companies; the Red Cross; and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
