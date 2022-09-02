Home damaged
Smoke rises Tuesday night from a home damaged by fire on Main Street in Arendtsville. (Photo Courtesy Brent Strasbaugh, Cashtown Community Fire Department)

 By Jim Hale Times Staff Writer

Firefighters rescued four dogs Tuesday night when a residential blaze caused about $50,000 in damages, Arendtsville Fire Chief Scott Johnson said.

One firefighter was treated at a hospital after being bitten, Johnson said. There were no other injuries, he said.

 

