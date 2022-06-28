The WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, which will loses its Lincoln Square storefront Aug. 31, is “a needed service in the community,” according to local nonprofits.
The future of the thrift shop, located at 10 Lincoln Square since 1998, is uncertain.
“WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary have made the difficult decision to end the lease of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop located at 10 Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, effective Aug. 31, 2022,” WellSpan Health spokesman Ryan Coyle said last week. “Hospital and auxiliary leaders are currently discussing future options for the thrift store, and we will share more details as they are finalized.”
The thrift shop provides free clothing to those in need with referrals from the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, United Way of Adams County, and YWCA Hanover’s Safe Home, in addition to South Central Community Action Programs, Gettysburg Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter, and the American Red Cross, according to those associated with the shop.
Chucki Strevig, a co-manager of the store, said it also offers affordable gently-used clothing for men, women, and children, as well as household items, accessories, jewelry, and more.
“We need the store downtown,” said Nancy Cook, who is the chairwoman of the Purse Party, the fundraising arm of the United Way of Adams County for the Ready to Learn Program and Independent Living Program. “I think it is important to have it visible for people in town that need it.”
Strevig has assisted with collecting high-end purses in exceptional condition for the United Way of Adams County’s Women’s Purse Auction in the past, Cook said. If purses don’t sell at the event, Cook said they donate them back to the store.
Proceeds from the Women’s Purse Action go toward the independent living program at Adams County Children and Youth Services to assist “young women and men as they age out of foster care” as well as the United Way of Adams County’s Ready to Learn Program, according to the nonprofit’s website.
Cook commented on Strevig donating her time to the hospital auxiliary and the store.
“She has a way to get people to come and work there and volunteer,” Cook said. “They don’t get paid for being there. They have a personal commitment to the community to make it work.”
WellSpan did not say if the thrift store is closing or whether another location is being pursued.
“We are refusing all donations due to the uncertainty of the future,” Strevig previously said.
The Masonic Lodge, which owns the building in Lincoln Square, sought to increase the rent per month for the thrift shop “to an average cost of comparable rental spaces in the downtown Gettysburg area,” said Peter Matthew, treasurer of the Good Samaritan Masonic Hall Association.
The rental increase was not disclosed by officials.
There had not been a rental increase since 2008, and other factors came into play prompting the increase, Matthew said.
“Over the past 14 years, the Lodge building operating costs have increased,” Matthew said. “Our membership is also increasing our local charity outreach and scholarship efforts to continue to serve the Gettysburg area as best as we can.”
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County partnered with the thrift shop for several years with the Day of Transformation program, according to Nancy Lilley, the nonprofit’s advocacy director.
The event was created in honor of the late Jennifer Weaver, a former executive director of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and former dean of the Harrisburg Area Community College’s Gettysburg campus.
The free clothing referral program came about following the Day of Transformation, which was an opportunity for women to find affordable professional clothes for job interviews, said Strevig.
“I think it is a needed service in the community,” Lilley said of the thrift store. “I think it will be sorely missed.”
Lilley said she thinks it is one of those programs that people will not realize they miss until it’s gone.
“The women who volunteer there are fabulous and know what they are doing,” Lilley said.
Jamie Bonser, the program director of Safe Home at YWCA Hanover, noted how this is a very rural community with a limited number of resources.
Safe Home, a project of YWCA Hanover, is the direct services provider for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking in Adams County. The YWCA Hanover has been providing services in York County for over 30 years and expanded into Adams County when Survivors Inc. closed in 2019.
In addition to the 24/7 hotline, Safe Home provides options including counseling, safety planning, protection from abuse orders, support groups, counseling referrals, and rapid rehousing.
Any time the organization loses a partner, Bonser said it has an impact.
Cook suggested the thrift shop could share a space with another nonprofit or move to the former St. Francis Xavier building, owned by the county and currently used for storage and as a maintenance shop.
Adams County commissioners approved a $126,800 quote in May to reroof the St. Francis Xavier building. This is one of the church-owned parcels purchased by the county for $1.375 million years ago. The sale of Mercy House, St. Francis Xavier Elementary School and Xavier House occurred prior to the current board of commissioners.
“The auxiliary shop has been a go-to location for lower income families to purchase items at a reasonable price,” Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said. “Hopefully, they can find another location in Gettysburg to continue their important mission.”
“We have to be creative with our solutions and not be stuck in one path,” said Cook. “I think the thrift store does a great community service.”
In 2015, Adams County Commissioners Randy Phiel and Jim Martin noted the former St. Francis Xavier building along West High Street could not be used as an option for the Adams County human services building due to asbestos and the lack of space.
Laura McMahon, executive director of the United Way of Adams County, said she hopes the thrift shop finds a new location.
“We would love to keep working with them,” McMahon said.
