Biglerville High School (BHS) students Thursday “drove” in a computerized simulator provided by the Pennsylvania DUI Association.
Surrounded by large screens offering animated views, students sat in a realistic driver seat complete with steering wheel, speedometer, and other controls.
Aaron Gold of the DUI Association operated the simulator, presenting students with various hazards and conditions.
Meanwhile, the steering wheel and other controls reacted more and more sluggishly, mimicking increasing impairment caused by alcohol or drugs.
BHS driving instructor Heather Sefcheck’s students took part, as did juniors and seniors who chose to sign up for the event.
State Farm Insurance sponsored the event, with local agents Becky Smith of Gettysburg and Devon Ellis of Hanover as hosts.
The large trailer containing the simulator and seating for students looking on was parked in BHS’s stadium lot.
