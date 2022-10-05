From the New Oxford Train Station to an apple orchard in Gardners, a local art group finds captivating scenes to paint outdoors throughout Adams County and beyond.
Plein-air artists from the Hanover Area Arts Guild search for a new location to paint every week, according to Ed Wargo, who serves as the coordinator for the group. The French phrase “plein air” translates to “outdoors” in English.
The group gathers on Thursdays around 9 a.m. at a different location every week with an end time around 1 p.m., said Wargo.
“There is no time limit,” Wargo said. “Most of us don’t really complete a painting there and finish it at home.”
Artists use a variety of mediums, including oil, pastels, acrylic, and watercolor.
“It’s a real varied group of artists that paint,” Wargo said.
The guild’s Plein-Air Painters Annual Group Exhibit runs now through Oct. 29, at the Hanover Area Arts Guild, 32 Carlisle St., Hanover. More than 50 pieces, some featuring a variety of locations throughout Adams County, will be on display at the show, Wargo said.
The guild is closed Sundays and Mondays, but the exhibit can be viewed 12-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to Wargo.
Members are also participating in the 54th Annual Fall Show and Sale, featuring all new work by the guild’s member artists, which runs Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.
Group members do not have to be part of shows, Wargo said.
Residents are welcome to join the art group to learn more about painting, challenge themselves, and take up a new hobby, said Wargo. Painting outside differs from working in a studio, Wargo said.
“In the studio and painting by yourself, it is easy to get stagnant and get into a rut doing the same kinds of things,” Wargo said. “The environment is so different and kind of challenging outside. You pick up a lot of things mechanically.”
When working outside, the lighting is brighter, the shadows are not nearly as dark, and the colors are more accurate, according to Wargo.
“The light changes with the sun moving,” Wargo said, noting there is a balance along with the wind and insects.
Wargo quelled the misconception that people need to be born with an artistic talent. He argued that neurosurgeons are not born to operate on brains. They learn how to do so, and art is the same way, he said.
“It’s a wonderful way to pass time,” Wargo said.
Wargo’s favorite part about the group is the camaraderie. During their sessions, they take breaks to look at one another’s pieces.
At that time, they exchange ideas, provide guidance, and offer support to each other, said Wargo. While the group is made up of 16 members, there about six to eight painters, on average, who attend on Thursdays, Wargo said.
After completing the paintings, Wargo said his works are up for sale. He enjoys painting landscapes, farms, woods, and fields, in addition to haybales and streams. The group has visited a variety of locations including Culp’s Hill, Codorus State Park, and Gettysburg Daylilies and Peafowl.
For those interested in more information about the group, contact the Hanover Area Arts Guild at 717-632-2521. There is a $50 membership fee to join for the year.
Residents who may be interested in attending a painting session before joining the guild can contact Wargo at e.wargo85@yahoo.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.