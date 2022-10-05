From the New Oxford Train Station to an apple orchard in Gardners, a local art group finds captivating scenes to paint outdoors throughout Adams County and beyond.

Plein-air artists from the Hanover Area Arts Guild search for a new location to paint every week, according to Ed Wargo, who serves as the coordinator for the group. The French phrase “plein air” translates to “outdoors” in English.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.