A Hanover man is accused of burglary and breaking vehicle windows near McSherrystown.
Seven charges including four felonies, were filed Tuesday against Tyler Topper, 32, according to a magisterial docket.
Conewago Township Police Patrolman Cory Ammerman was dispatched at 12:22 a.m. Sunday to a residence on Edgegrove Road, according to his affidavit of probable cause.
Near the residence, Ammerman saw a man walking along the road who claimed he was in the residence when the accused entered, according to the affidavit.
The man told police Topper engaged in a “verbal altercation” and “threw a bottle of iced tea at him,” according to the affidavit.
“I did observe (the man’s) clothing to have splash marks consistent with being hit with the iced tea,” Ammerman wrote in the affidavit.
In the home, Ammerman spoke with the resident, who claimed Topper entered through an unlocked back door and “used derogatory remarks towards her before punching or striking the door, causing glass to shatter,” according to the affidavit. The woman and Topper’s probation office had allegedly told him previously “he is not allowed on the property,” according to the affidavit.
Ammerman returned to the police station to complete a report on the case, but at 1:38 a.m. he was dispatched back to the residence, where he saw two vehicles with “every window broken out,” according to the affidavit.
Police canvassed the area without finding the accused, but found near the vehicles a pair of sunglasses the woman claimed belonged to Topper, according to the affidavit.
The next day, the woman claimed “the defendant had reached out to her that evening after the aforementioned events had occurred,” and told her “he had entered her residence earlier in the day when nobody was present” and “made specific remarks regarding items in the household,” according to the affidavit.
Topper was charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief, one felony count each of burglary and criminal trespass, two misdemeanor counts of harassment, and one misdemeanor count of stalking, according to the docket.
