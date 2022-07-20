Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick

A $5-million state funding package approved Tuesday will help pave the way for additional development of the 90-acre Berlin Junction Manufacturing Center near New Oxford, Adams Economic Alliance (AEA) President Robin Fitzpatrick said.

The grant and loan combination, authorized by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, is to fund site preparation of three lots, enabling construction of some 237,800 square feet of manufacturing space and 7,600 square feet of office space, according to information provided by Fitzpatrick.

