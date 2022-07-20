A $5-million state funding package approved Tuesday will help pave the way for additional development of the 90-acre Berlin Junction Manufacturing Center near New Oxford, Adams Economic Alliance (AEA) President Robin Fitzpatrick said.
The grant and loan combination, authorized by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, is to fund site preparation of three lots, enabling construction of some 237,800 square feet of manufacturing space and 7,600 square feet of office space, according to information provided by Fitzpatrick.
No specific plans are in place for the three lots, Fitzpatrick said.
“We’re working with people to identify who might be the best fit” for the brownfield site at Brickyard Road and Hanover Street, she said.
Already under construction on one lot is a project for the J.F. Rorbaugh Co. pallet manufacturer of Hanover, Fitzpatick said. It includes 125,000 square feet of manufacturing space, a 20,300 square-foot warehouse, an 11,200-square-foot maintenance garage, and 7,600 square feet of office space.
The project includes road and intersection improvements, said Fitzpatrick.
ERY Properties of Hanover owns Rohrbaugh and the overall site, she said.
ERY acquired the former Alwine Brick Company site in 2018 and is working with Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA), which is part of AEA, “to restore, the property to its former glory as a manufacturing center – transforming the brownfield site into a manufacturing and rail distribution hub.” according to Fitzpatrick’s release.
In addition to the funding package from the state’s Business in Our Sites program, the project has received a broad range of support.
Earlier this year, Oxford Township, Adams County, and the Conewago Valley School District approved property tax abatements under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program.
State Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, “spearheaded” a coordinated approach resulting in “significant investment” from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, Multimodal Transportation Fund, and Pipeline Investment Program. The support can address “costs such as site preparation activities, construction of roadways and rail infrastructure, and installation of utilities such as natural gas.”
“We are very thankful that the commonwealth has recognized this project as a sound investment that will generate a significant return in the way of economic development in the area,” Tim Kiick of ERY said.
“We owe a tremendous amount of thanks to Representative Torren Ecker, who has championed this project since its inception,” Kiick said.
“I have been proud to lend my support to the Berlin Junction project over the last several years” and “happy to advocate” for funds needed to overcome “extraordinary site challenges,” Ecker said.
“Once complete, the project will inject hundreds of new skilled manufacturing jobs into the area,” said Ecker.
“This project is a momentous undertaking, transforming a blighted property that was an eyesore for decades. There is no lack of unique site conditions that have made this redevelopment challenging,” said Fitzpatrick.
Berlin Junction has a rich manufacturing history dating back to the late 1800s when it was established by the Alwine Brick Company. The Alwine family acquired the property in 1885, relocating its operations from a nearby plant in Paradise Township, York County. The brickyard was strategically located at the junction of two rail lines, where it had access to rail siding for the distribution of its manufactured products (as many as 40 million bricks annually) and mined material, according to the release.
Operations continued until the last Alwine family member retired in 1978 and the Glen-Gery Corporation became the owner, continuing to manufacture bricks and concrete blocks until 1993. Ownership changed hands once again in 1999 and the site remained fallow until now.
