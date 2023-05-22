A pop of color hit the Gettysburg Area School District’s (GASD) boardroom last week.
From a cake and cupcake created with oil pastels to a handbag crafted from upcycled materials, GASD students showed their exceptional works of art to members of the school board last week.
The students, ranging from third to 12th grade, showcased a wide array of mediums used for their inspired creations.
“Since the advent of computers, the arts have provided many students with a pathway into technology,” said Julie Myers, Gettysburg Area High School art teacher.
Myers quoted scientist Ainissa Ramirez, sharing how the arts “are the secret sauce to science, technology, engineering, and math.”
The students’ creations “are a glimpse of proof” that GASD schools “make inventors and experimenters,” said Myers.
Students who presented their art included: Crosby Nell, a fourth grader at James Gettys Elementary; Brielle Hanna, third grader at Lincoln Elementary; Liam Dixon, an eighth grader; Avree Johnson, a fifth grader at Franklin Township Elementary; Sophia Hartman, a senior; Spencer Muhl, a sophomore; and Malina Reber, a senior.
At the elementary level, Hanna presented a piece entitled “The Ordinary Cake and Cupcake”; Johnson’s artwork was called “Landscape”; and Nell’s creation was described as a watercolor landscape.
Dixon’s piece was described as a graphite drawing, while Hartman’s handbag was inspired by 1960’s fashion, according to Myers.
Reber earned the district art honor for her piece entitled “Not Alone,” a drawing and illustration inspired by the COVID-19 lockdown, Myers said.
Muhl received the Superintendent’s Art Award for his digital media art piece called “Dreams of Cathedral,” which also won a national medal in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
Four high school students, including Muhl, took home six national medals, a record number in the school’s history, for the 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition. Out of the six medals, Muhl won three awards for his digital media artworks.
Muhl was recognized with a silver medal for “Dreams of Cathedral,” a gold medal for “Karla & Fungher,” and the American Visions Award for “Techna-Genesis.”
“Dreams of Cathedral” is a stain glass representation of hope, while “Karla & Fungher” is a folktale piece featuring a man riding a newly-created animal named Fungher, said Muhl.
Muhl’s piece “Techna-Genesis” was inspired by Myers’ definition of ugly as well as a depiction of heaven and hell. Myers clarified that there is no such thing as ugliness as part of a philosophy of art.
Based on the number and caliber of Muhl’s awards, he was invited to participate in National Awards Week workshops in New York City in June, which includes an awards celebration at Carnegie Hall, said Myers.
At the meeting, school board President Kenneth Hassinger said the artwork presentation shows “the great work being done within the district.”
“For me personally, it illustrates the reason to serve, community, staff, and students,” Hassinger said.
