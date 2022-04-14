A man accused of homicide at a Gardners business was found not guilty Wednesday of all charges levied against him except misdemeanor assault.
Carl Lybrand Jr., 49, of Carlisle “broke down in tears” when the jury’s verdict was announced after about an hour of deliberation, his attorney, Susan Pickford, said Wednesday.
“He misses his children” after being incarcerated for nearly a year, Pickford said.
The family of Fred Ramos, 48, who died in May 2016 in the parking lot of O’Malley Lumber, was “obviously devastated,” Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said.
“They felt somebody got away with killing their brother without any repercussions,” Sinnett said.
A statewide grand jury recommended last April that Lybrand be charged.
Expert witnesses presented conflicting forensic evidence during the trial, according to the attorneys statements.
The prosecution contended a blow to the head killed Ramos, Sinnett said. The defense contended there was no evidence of that and an aneurysm was the likely cause, Pickford said.
Lybrand, who was originally denied bail and has been held at Adams County Prison since April 26, 2021, was released after Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner set unsecured bail of $50,000 for the assault conviction, Pickford said. Unsecured means no money had to be posted but the accused is liable for the full amount should he fail to appear in court or fail to comply with bail conditions.
Sinnett’s office received a letter late last month from a man in Maine who claimed Lybrand confessed to homicide while both were held in Adams County Prison, Sinnett said.
Pennsylvania State Police used their airplane to bring the man from prison in Maine to testify, Sinnett said. No reason was given why the man left the Adams County jail and was incarcerated in Maine.
The man claimed Lybrand confessed to striking Ramos with a 2-by-4-inch board and then placing the body back in Ramos’s vehicle to make it seem he had died of natural causes, Sinnett said.
Lybrand testified that he, as a supervisor, instructed Ramos to leave their common workplace when he arrived in the parking lot when not scheduled, Pickford said. The business is at 465 Upper Bermudian Road.
Lybrand said he was outside Ramos’s vehicle when Ramos grabbed his wrist and then began reaching for the floorboard, where Lybrand feared Ramos might have had a gun, Pickford said.
Lybrand admitted to punching Ramos’s head to try to make him let go, Pickford said. It was important for Lybrand to testify so the jury could hear from him directly, Pickford said.
“He needed to tell them what happened, and they needed to hear,” Pickford said.
Prosecutors alleged “the homicide was committed as a result of an ongoing love triangle involving Lybrand, Ramos, and another employee of O’Malley Lumber,” according to a release issued in April 2021 by Sinnett and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro after the grand jury issued its recommendation.
Though five years passed before charges were filed, “nobody let this case flounder or linger,” said Sinnett, who praised state police and the attorney general’s office for their roles in the investigation.
“We used every resource,” including presenting witnesses and evidence to the grand jury, Sinnett said.
Sinnett was “very” surprised by the outcome and by the brief deliberation, which he called a “quick turnaround.”
He said he felt confident in the evidence and its presentation, and that the jury was attentive. He expressed respect for the jury’s decision and declined to speculate about what may have been the decisive factor in their minds.
Lybrand was found not guilty of first- and third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and aggravated assault, Pickford said.
The misdemeanor charge could result in a maximum sentence of up to two years, Sinnett said.
The trial began with jury selection Monday, Pickford said.
