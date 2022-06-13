Carroll Valley resident Jadyn Baker is the first female in Adams County to receive an Eagle Scout award.
Baker accepted her Eagle Scout pin and a certificate from Herb Milligan, Venture Crew 230 advisor, during an Eagle Scout ceremony Saturday, June 4 at Greenmount Community Fire Department.
“It means a lot to me,” 16-year-old Baker said. “I basically opened the door for other females to step in and get their Eagle Scout recognition. It opens the door for this little community to accept girls.”
Pennsylvania State Rep. Dan Moul (R-91) presented Baker with a citation from the House of Representatives at the ceremony.
Moul confirmed that Baker is the first female in Adams County and one of the first females in Pennsylvania to receive an Eagle Scout award.
“We are looking at these Eagle Scouts to be leaders in our community,” Moul said. “We are grateful to have them stepping forward. This isn’t the end of the line. It is a new beginning of new responsibilities. You are proving you are an adult. You can take on these responsibilities.”
At the ceremony, Moul commended Baker on her accomplishments and told her, “This is a day you will remember for the rest of your life. It is also something no one can ever take away from you.”
Baker said she became a member of Venture Crew 230, chartered by the Greenmount Community Fire Department, when her brother John was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, and it was challenging for him to go through the ranks.
“I initially joined to help my little brother. It seemed like the right thing to do,” Baker said.
Baker said she had an interest in obtaining an Eagle Scout award while making her way through the ranks. However, she wanted to pave her own path with the crew, she said.
“I am not personally interested in selling cookies and doing crafts,” Baker said. “I like to do archery and go hiking.”
In order to obtain Eagle Scout status, Baker was required to complete a project and log hours as well as collaborate with a project beneficiary representative; she selected Fairfield Area School District (FASD) choral music teacher Patsy Mills as that person.
Baker’s project entailed reorganizing the FASD music department’s large prop closet filled to the brim with extensive number of items ranging from scenery to costumes at the high school.
“It was really bad,” Baker said. “It looked like an episode of ‘Hoarders.’”
Baker, a sophomore at FASD at the time, said she logged 107 hours for the project overall, but they were able to complete the closet’s reorganization and cleanup in one day in December. She, along with volunteers, built large wooden shelves to stack gray totes and added white labels to assist with finding items.
Baker’s mother, Amy Baker, said she thinks the closet, which is the same length of the stage, already had items mixed in.
“There were a lot of neat things we found,” Baker said.
Through the closet cleanup, Baker said she found a costume steamer she didn’t know existed.
Amy attributed the success of the project to her daughter meeting with Mills in advance to plan out the reorganization process.
“It made the project go much smoother,” Amy added.
Baker noticed the condition of the closet during her freshman year at FASD, which prompted her interest in fixing the issue for other students.
Amy said Milligan and Joe Clements, an associate advisor for Venture Crew 230, helped teach Baker the tools she needed to be successful with her Eagle Scout project.
“They really pushed her,” Amy said. “We will forever be thankful for them.”
