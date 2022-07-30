For Denise Robinson, the South Mountain Fair means far more than competing for ribbons.
“The folks in the office are my second family,” and they were very “generous” in caring for her when she lost her husband, Larry, she said.
Robinson, an expert in preserving fruit, said she has been exhibiting at the South Mountain Fair for more than 20 years, ever since Larry added the fair to the list of area events where he showed swine.
On Monday, as Robinson submitted more than 20 entries ranging from cherries to sour pickles for judging, her daughter Amanda Thomas was preparing to show swine at the York State Fair. The animals were the last litter bred by Larry, said Robinson, who helped birth them.
It’s not easy for a family to endure a loss, but “life is carrying on, and this old girl is carrying on,” Robinson said.
Her entries at this year’s fair are “mostly canned fruit,” including a three-part “display” entry with white and sour cherries as well as applesauce, she said.
Robinson liked her chances of winning some ribbons.
“The white cherries look beautiful,” she said.
But the ribbons she has won in the past aren’t something she’s held onto. She routinely donates them back to reduce the number the fair needs to purchase. She also helps keep the fair going by working as a custodian during the event.
“I dearly love this place,” Robinson said.
The fair’s reflection of life in a “small community” is part of the charm, but she cherishes “every part of it,” she said.
That love has grown even though she is not a local resident.
She lives in Delta in York County. Her daughter, son-in-law John Thomas, and granddaughters Ava, Ensley, and Ivy live in Red Lion.
To help mark the fair’s centennial year, Robinson is also providing a special exhibit of her collection of vintage canning jars and equipment.
The fair runs through Saturday. It is open 4-10 p.m. Friday, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday.
The South Mountain Fairgrounds is at 615 Narrows Road near Arendtsville.
Information is available at www.southmountainfair.com.
