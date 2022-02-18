Positions available outnumbered job seekers by at least five-to-one at the Steinwehr Avenue Business Improvement District’s job fair Thursday.
Representatives from 11 of the roughly 70 businesses in the neighborhood were eager to talk with potential employees at the Gettysburg Heritage Center.
While each of the employers is engaged in ongoing recruitment efforts, the idea to join forces came from a new improvement district board member, Stephanie Lightener.
Executive director of the Heritage Center, Lightener suggested to her colleagues up and down the avenue that they hold a combined hiring fair.
“It’s a real challenge to get people,” Lightener said, explaining the center is searching for three to four new employees in sales, maintenance and events coordination.
Hoping to open her new Cottage Creperie in April or May, Lori Mitchell needs a handful of employees with diverse skills.
With pay at $10 per hour plus tips, she hopes to be competitive in the tight market. Nathan Mares of the Best Western was also at the fair seeking several employees.
In his nine years at the hotel, Mares said he has never seen such a dearth of job applicants.
“We used to have walk-ins asking for applications almost every week,” he said, but the past two years “we’ve been lucky to get any.”
“Nobody knows” all the reasons for the nationwide labor shortage, he said.
But the hotelier was encouraged that a couple of jobseekers picked up applications Thursday.
“We’ll call them for an interview by the end of the week,” he said.
The largest number of openings among the group represented at the fair was the Appalachian Brewing Company (ABC), which launched an effort to hire 30 employees in 30 days.
With less tourist traffic and a labor shortage during the pandemic, ABC General Manager Tuesday Kennell said the firm was forced to close its site at the Gateway complex.
To reopen this spring, which Kennell and ABC Communications Director Samantha Brenner said they plan, the popular restaurant and pub will need a much larger workforce of full- and part-time employees.
Jill Sellers, president and chief executive officer of Main Street Gettysburg, was on hand to lend support for the job fair.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is predicting a continuing widespread labor shortage in many occupations, said Sellers.
“You can have your choice of jobs,” Sellers said as she pointed at the range of employers represented.
To keep the local economy strong, Main Street makes prospective new businesses aware when retail spaces become available, she said.
She is working with others to encourage expansion of legal immigration to help ease employers’ burdens in what she describes as an “employee-driven, one-sided market.”
It is also important to encourage high school and college part-time workers to rejoin the workforce, as so many dropped out during the pandemic, said Sellers.
Adams County remains a unique job market in some respects, as demonstrated by the presence Thursday of Eric Reeder from Gettysburg Ghost Tours.
In addition to office staff, the business is seeking ghost tour guides “who don’t mind making idiots of themselves at times,” Reeder (or “Major Finn” as he’s known in character) said.
Midway in the three-hour job fair, Reeder seemed to be having the most success, with prospects of hiring one or two of the dozen job seekers who had attended.
