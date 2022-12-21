Fire destroyed a Littlestown-area landmark Tuesday.
The barn-like Edge of Town building, which housed shops selling antiques and other goods on Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97), was a total loss after the 9:38 a.m. blaze, said Alpha Fire Company 2nd Lt. Chris Link.
Some employees and customers were inside the building when the fire started, he said. One of them was transported to a hospital for evaluation, Link said.
A passer-by saw the fire, stopped, turned around, and drove back to warn those inside, he said.
“The situation could have been a lot worse” without the passer-by’s quick and praiseworthy action, Link said.
Link, who was first to arrive on the scene, said he saw fire coming from the roofline on all four sides of the structure.
“A big volume of fire” unleashed a column of black smoke that was visible far from the scene, Link said.
“The amount of fire we had from the beginning” was a challenge, said Link, who estimated firefighters needed 60 to 90 minutes to gain control of the blaze.
To reach and extinguish “hot spots,” firefighters tore down parts of the 2.5- to three-story building, which featured “heavy timber construction,” Link said.
The fire’s cause remained unknown Tuesday afternoon, said Link, who planned to speak with Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal personnel on the scene.
Neighboring structures were unaffected.
“We protected all the houses that were around the building,” Link said.
Baltimore Pike was closed to traffic in both directions for hours after the fire began. Some units, including fire police who controlled traffic, began clearing from the site after about 3:30 p.m.
Approximately 60 firefighters were present from Adams and York counties as well as Carroll County, Md., Link said.
Fire companies on hand included Alpha of Littlestown, Gettysburg, Taneytown, Pleasant Valley, Harney, United Hook and Ladder, Southeastern Adams, Irishtown, and Barlow, he said.
Link, who was in command, thanked the agencies and volunteers involved. He said they collaborated smoothly at the scene, at 5527 Baltimore Pike in Germany Township, just north of Littlestown.
