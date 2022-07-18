More than 60 Cumberland Township residents showed up at the township planning commission meeting on Thursday night to voice opposition to an amendment to the township code which would have allowed a taller water tower to serve township residents.
By a unanimous 4-0 vote, the township planning commission voted against the change to the ordinance. Their recommendation against the change will be forwarded to township supervisors for their review and final vote on the measure.
Voting against the proposed amendment were commission members Theresa Finkenbinder, Kenny Caudill, Stephen Tallman, and Barbara Underwood. Commission member Barry Stone was absent from the meeting
Gettysburg Municipal Authority was requesting a text change amendment to increase the maximum height regulations for “essential services” to 175 feet from its current 35 feet. The text change would have allowed ongoing plans for the authority to build a 160-foot-tall water tank.
Speaking on behalf of the authority was GMA Facilities Manager Mark Guise. The text change would allow the authority to build a taller water tank holding up to 500,000-gallon at Herr’s Ridge Road and Red Oak Lane.
According to Guise the tank is needed to provide current and future customers in that area with safe, reliable water, along with flow equalization and water storage for fire emergencies.
The Herr’s Ridge Road area had seen substantial residential home growth in the past 20 years with additional homes being built.
Some of the residential properties are being built at higher than 600 feet above sea level, said Guise. Quoting from a 2003 comprehensive study, homes built above 580 feet could experience less than 35 percent water pressure during high demand times.
According to Guise he has worked extensively with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to the tank’s proximity to the Gettysburg Airport. Guise also presented a letter from the National Park Service (NPS) from 2018 noting the location and design of the tank would be acceptable to the park service.
Guise also stated that the proposed water tank will mirror the design of the water tank near the commerce park on the east side of Gettysburg.
GMA representatives also alluded to the fact that not getting a water tank built has the potential to stop growth within the township, both residential and commercial.
Planning Commissioner Steve Tallman questioned GMA representatives whether there are other locations a water tower could be built or if there are other less efficient and potentially more expensive options.
“Our site search was really dictated by the FAA zone of influence and gradient,” said Guise.
“I do not believe any of you would like this tower to go in a tenth of a mile from your home so are there any other site options within the township?” asked Tallman.
“ We looked at elevation as our ultimate design and the overwhelming need for water storage, “said Guise.
You also need more water storage in the township according to Guise.
“We are talking about a population greater than that of the Gettysburg where we have several storage tanks,” said Guise.
More than 20 township residents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. One of those speakers was Gettysburg National Park Service Deputy Superintendent Kris Heister who was representing current NPS leadership.
“The proposed approval of a text amendment being considered is a direct threat to the historic resources of the Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site and may result in long-term, negative economic consequences,” claimed Heister.
Heister also stated that the 2018 letter from the former NPS superintendent should not have been sent.
According to Heister the NPS has had seven acting superintendents in the past several years.
“As one of the former acting superintendents, I do not remember what number Acting Superintendent Lewis Rogers Jr. was and he was only here for four months and he would not have been given direction by the regional office to put that letter out,” Heister claimed.
The planning commission alleged to have received an updated letter from NPS dated July 8, 2022, opposed to the proposed text change to the ordinance.
According to GMA representatives, the elevated tank is needed based upon state Department of Environmental Protections (DEP) recommendations for water pressure related to gravity-based water pressure.
Township resident Mary Smith claimed that GMA is at fault for falling behind on infrastructure development and installation within township, she stated that no new approvals should happen until infrastructure improvements are made.
“The proposed water tower is a Band-aid, on a problem that is getting worse. Please do not allow the water tower to be built,” said Smith.
Former Cumberland Township Supervisor Jim Paddock also spoke against the tank construction.
“There are other options than this tank, a pumping station is already in use in this area, why not more pumps, more pumping stations with bigger pumps and incorporate a lower ground storage tank,” Paddock claimed.
The township also received numerous letters from township residents and organizations opposed to the text change amendment.
Many of the public speakers stated that a water tower at the proposed height would ruin the historical significance of the area.
“So many of our historical areas have had their significance diminished by so called progress, which is what will happen to the Gettysburg National Park if this tower is built,” said township resident Joseph Marchetti.
Also speaking against the ordinance text change was Wayne Motts, president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation.
“On behalf of the foundation and as the park’s (NPS) partner we support the park’s letter opposing the text amendment change,” said Motts.
Prior to public comments being made regarding the water tower, Tallman stressed that no plans have been submitted for this project.
“We are only talking about a potential text change tonight to a township ordinance,” said Tallman.
One township resident spoke in favor of the water tower being built.
Walt Tuchalski said the township residents need a reserve water tank somewhere that is gravity fed.
“I am in favor in of whatever height water tower we need in Cumberland Township to assure the health, safety and viability of our water system ,”said Tuchalski.
The township supervisors will hold a public hearing on Aug. 26 to receive public comment on the text amendment change. Following the conclusion of the public hearing, supervisors will vote on whether to approve the change to the zoning amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.