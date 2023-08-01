Selby

Hunter Selby, a 2014 Bermudian Springs High School graduate, was recently nominated for a 2023 Emmy as part of the lighting design team for “American Idol.” (Photo Courtesy of Tom Sutherland)

A 2014 Bermudian Springs High School graduate recently received a 2023 Emmy nomination as part of the lighting design team for “American Idol.”

Originally from East Berlin, Hunter Selby, a lighting director, was nominated for the “Top 20” episode of the popular singing competition television series in the category of “outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety series-2023.”

