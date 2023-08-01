A 2014 Bermudian Springs High School graduate recently received a 2023 Emmy nomination as part of the lighting design team for “American Idol.”
Originally from East Berlin, Hunter Selby, a lighting director, was nominated for the “Top 20” episode of the popular singing competition television series in the category of “outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety series-2023.”
Selby said his reaction was difficult to describe, noting he was “excited” and “humbled” by the nomination.
“It was a big honor, especially to be nominated alongside the people I got to work with,” the 27-year-old said.
Others recognized for the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy nomination on Selby’s team included Lighting Designer Tom Sutherland, lighting directors Bobby Grey, Nathan Files, James Coldicott, and Scott Chmielewski, and video controllers Luke Chantrell and Ed Moore.
Selby and the lighting team is up against “America’s Got Talent,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” and “The Voice,” in the same category.
Selby is now a senior associate designer at DX7 Design in Los Angeles, Calif., where he works in lighting design, production design, creative direction for television, concerts, theatre, and special events, he said.
The “Top 20” episode was the first filmed in the studio for this season of “American Idol,” according to Selby.
“It’s always very exciting to see everything in the studio on camera,” Selby said, adding that the episode includes 20-plus performances.
Lighting is another element to enhance storytelling, according to Selby.
“I feel like lighting in any circumstance is such a good tool to supplement the emotion of specific moments,” Selby said.
With a love for theater, Selby was fascinated by the work behind the scenes, particularly the power of lighting.
Selby’s passion for lighting design became radiant during his time at Bermudian Springs High School.
In his junior year, he started a student-run lighting crew and wanted to get more students involved.
“I started something more official to help support the school year-round, and to help share my knowledge and love for lighting so that it could be passed down to future students. A surprising number of students were interested and helped run it,” Selby said.
Selby also designed the lighting for musicals at Bermudian Springs High School under the direction of Jane Johnston during his junior year and Matt Carlson in his senior year.
“I got an opportunity there I wouldn’t have had at other schools,” Selby said. “They gave me a lot of great resources and support.”
He continued doing lighting designs for two additional musicals with Carlson after graduating, he said.
Selby went on to the State University of New York (SUNY) at Purchase College’s Conservatory of Theatre Arts and graduated in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree of fine arts in theatre design/technology: lighting design.
About a year out of college, Selby reached out to other designers, including his current boss, Sutherland. After going through the interview process, Sutherland invited Selby to join him for the Hunan TV New Year’s Eve Concert from 2018-2019 in Guangzhou, China.
From there, Selby said the rest was history. He has worked with Sutherland for a little over four years and is in his third year with “American Idol.”
Other projects Selby has been involved with include “Dancing with the Stars,” “MTV Video Music Awards,” “MTV Europe Music Awards,” “People’s Choice Awards,” Luke Bryan’s “Vegas” Las Vegas Residency, Miranda Lambert’s “Velvet Rodeo” Las Vegas Residency, and Westlife’s “The Twenty Tour.”
While he met some celebrities during residencies like Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan, he was not able to meet judges and contestants on the television shows due to the time crunch and huge production set.
The best part for Selby has been “creating experiences for other people to enjoy,” he said, noting that is why he “wanted to get into theatre in the first place.”
Selby said getting to “watch the audience’s reactions and seeing them enjoy it is probably the most rewarding part.”
The 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Show is set for Sept. 9 and 10, according to the event website.
