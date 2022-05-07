Oxford Township supervisors resolved the last sticking point in an industrial development plan and strengthened their communication plan with a new newsletter during Wednesday’s meeting
Township Manager Darrin Catts updated supervisors on the resolution of the final problem point on a development plan with ERY Properties LLC.
“Conversations with ERY were active over the last few days and were productive” in resolving the timing issue around voluntary payments of $200,000 for a traffic light at Brickyard Road and state Route 94, he said.
Payments will be received by the township electronically each month for 20 months beginning June 1. The ERY development project is located at Brickyard Road and Frock Drive and is identified as the future “Berlin Junction Manufacturing Center.” Catts expected foundation work to begin soon.
Catts also told supervisors that he “hopes to improve cooperation and communication” with New Oxford Municipal Authority (NOMA) by staff “attending each other’s meetings.” He indicated the exchanges will help coordinate a sewer extension for the ERY project.
Following a month of discussion, supervisors voted 3-0 to publish a township newsletter twice a year, giving the township the opportunity to publish important information for residents and area businesses. Board Vice Chair Harry McKean reiterated his support for the proposal and said “if it doesn’t work, we can always stop doing it.”
The supervisors assured Solicitor John Baransky the township leadership would retain the right “to review the final draft before publication.” The newsletter will be produced by Pete Socks, who told supervisors at their April 6 meeting he will cover costs of the publication through advertisements from local businesses.
In other matters, township offices will be moving functions and workstations within the building when a brief remodeling project begins May 10, according to Catts, who also indicated he believes staff can manage regular work activity around the disruptions.
The meeting was led by McKean since board chair M. Frank Sneeringer was attending electronically. Supervisor Mario Iocco attended in person. At Baranski’s request, supervisors adjourned the regular meeting to enter an executive session to address what he described as “a litigation matter.” Supervisors meet again May 17 at 6:30 p.m.
