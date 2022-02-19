Lou Barletta became one of 13 Republicans candidates for governor because “I was never one to leave it up to someone else,” he said Friday during a visit to the Gettysburg Times.
Barletta was not planning to return to politics after losing a U.S. Senate bid in 2018, but the former eight-year member of the U.S. House opted to seek the state’s top slot when “I saw how Gov. Wolf was mishandling the pandemic,” he said.
Barletta charged Wolf, who is barred from seeking a third term, was wrong to “pick and choose” which businesses had to close and erred in returning seniors to nursing homes. Barletta claimed Wolf’s anti-pandemic measures “took” a year’s worth of education away from children.
“I believe I give the Republicans the best chance” to beat presumptive Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro, who is Wolf’s attorney general.
Barletta pointed to name recognition resulting from his previous statewide campaign. Barletta lost to incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, but he pointed out he won 54 of the state’s 67 counties. The loss came despite President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Barletta, which he said he would like to have again but so far does not.
He also said he was mayor of Hazelton for 10 years despite a strongly Democratic electorate there. During his tenure, he said he transformed a budget deficit into a surplus and championed an ordinance crafted in response to what he called a rapid increase in undocumented immigrants in the city. The U.S. Supreme Court eventually overturned the measure, but Barletta said he was a “pioneer” in addressing the issue and aspects of the ordinance became law in other states.
Barletta also gained executive experience in the private sector by building a parking-lot line-painting business to one of the largest in the country. He said that business savvy helped him during his service in Congress. He said taxpayers saved billions after he worked to reform federal agencies’ office leasing practices and spearheaded efforts to sell unneeded federal buildings.
Office leasing practices have also led to questions regarding rental payments to his wife, Mary Grace Barletta, by a political action committee Barletta controlled. He said all actions were consistent with the advice of “compliance officers.”
“The Democrats must be afraid of me, rehashing an old story from the grave,” he said. “It lets me know I must be the leading candidate.”
Tourism, agriculture
Barletta pledged to be an advocate for tourism, which is a key industry in Adams County.
“We have so much to offer” in Pennsylvania, he said, including natural beauty, hunting, fishing, skiing and historical sites such as Gettysburg and Philadelphia.
The gubernatorial candidate said he plans to consult a panel of “thought leaders” in tourism and other fields “so I’m ready to govern on Day One.”
Among those other fields are agriculture, which Barletta called Pennsylvania’s “Number One industry,” and the state’s energy resources, such as natural gas. Leases for gas extraction are helping many farmers continue to own their property, he said. Barletta also pledged to support research to recover “rare earth” materials from Pennsylvania’s coal mining waste. The materials, crucial for electronics production, now mostly come from China, he said.
Elections, education
Action is needed to restore “confidence” in elections in Pennsylvania, Barletta said.
Many people feel something “went wrong” in the last presidential election, necessitating changes like requiring voters to present identification, he said.
If nothing went wrong, Barletta asked why anyone would oppose auditing the election’s results.
He pledged to “bring freedom back” by making sure people retain personal control over masks and vaccines, and by keeping government out of classrooms. Barletta pledged to oppose any teaching of critical race theory, which he claimed is divisive, and to promote traditional teaching of history.
Barletta was in the area Friday to speak during the Adams County Council of Republican Women’s 67th annual Lincoln Day Dinner.
The primary election is May 17.
