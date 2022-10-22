Three Gettysburg school board members voted against the 2022-2025 Future Ready Comprehensive Plan at the meeting Monday.
Following the 6-3 vote, school Board President Kenneth Hassinger declared the plan approved. Voting against the measure were members Ryan Morris, Jeremy Davis, and Michelle Smyers.
Morris wanted to know why he hadn’t seen the comprehensive plan before.
Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Superintendent Jason Perrin said the comprehensive plan was listed as an informational item at a previous meeting in September.
According to past meeting agendas available on the district website, the Sept. 6 agenda included the Future Ready Comprehensive Plan for 2022-2025 along with other attachments.
Morris said Tuesday the administration “never really gave it as an informational item.”
“In my opinion, I’m not going to say, ‘yes’ to something I know nothing about,” Morris said.
Davis said he voted against the plan because he was unable to attend a previous meeting where it was brought up.
“I just did not know enough about it,” Davis said after the meeting Monday.
Smyers also asked for more information about the plan during Monday’s meeting.
Christine Lay, GASD assistant superintendent, said the plan was drafted and posted on the district website for 28 days as of Monday’s meeting. The comprehensive plan includes action plan steps as well as goals for GASD within the next three years, Lay said.
One of the goals includes having a data team analyze school data “and be more public with student performance through the data,” Lay said.
The plan also looks at socioemotional and mental health needs of students and training school officials with state-approved behavioral intervention and support plans that some of the district’s schools have already been approved to do, according to Lay.
The motion also included the gifted education plan, which has not changed significantly from the previous plan, Lay said. Additionally, there was a professional learning plan and an induction plan, Lay said.
“Those are the plans we are asking approval,” Lay said. “The state mandates that.”
Lay noted the plans will take the district through the 2024-25 school year.
Since Lay is retiring on Jan. 2, Smyers also asked if the new assistant superintendent will be taking over all the duties outlined in the plan.
The new person hired for the assistant superintendent role will continue with the same job description, said Perrin.
Some of the responsibilities from the plan do fall on the director of special education, coordinator of student services, and technology education directors, said Lay.
While it is not all under the assistant superintendent’s supervision, it will be carried out by the new hire, Lay said.
“I don’t think I got a very good answer,” Smyers said Tuesday.
It didn’t feel like Lay wanted to talk about the plan, said Smyers.
“I am not going to vote for it if I don’t understand it,” Smyers said. “It’s clear as mud but covers the ground. They were pretty generic responses.”
When hearing Lay describe the plan and mention socioemotional and mental health as part of it, Morris said Tuesday he felt “that is a parenting issue, not a school issue.”
“The teachers are there to teach the curriculum,” Morris said. “I don’t agree with the socioemotional piece.”
The plan has established priorities, including the collection of data at each level and the communication of the collection system with staff, students, and families will allow the district to become “more effective as a partner in supporting the academic needs of students.”
“If we create a district-wide process for identifying and meeting individual student needs (behavioral and mental health) and communicate that to families, they will better understand how GASD supports the whole child,” the plan reads.
The plan is available for viewing as part of Monday’s meeting agenda on the district’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.