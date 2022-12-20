An ordinance limiting the number of animals permitted per residence may be on the horizon in Abbottstown.
Borough council members discussed the concept Thursday during their regular meeting.
No ordinance currently regulates pet ownership, but after several complaints from community members, borough Solicitor Tim Shultis of the Salzmann Hughes law firm plans to research ways to address the issue, including practices in other area boroughs.
Borough Manager David Bolton said “more than several complaints” have been received “concerning dogs getting loose, attacking other animals, and owners attacking neighbors.”
“One residence is breeding them and boarding them,” said Bolton, who mentioned there are state regulations about licensure when there are multiple animals, which the borough will look into while mulling the situation.
“Our solicitor will advise at the next meeting and council will consider the options,” he said.
During the hour-long meeting, the council passed an ordinance to update parking regulations on a section of South Cheapside Street with goals of safer travel and easier access to surrounding areas.
The council is also seeking applicants to serve on the Abbottstown Paradise Joint Sewer Authority board. Anyone interested can contact Bolton at abbottstown@comcast.net. There are no special qualifications to serve. Training is provided to appointees.
In addition, anyone interested in running to be the borough’s tax collector next year can contact the Adams County Elections and Voters Registration Office. The Adams County Treasurer’s Office now provides tax collection services to the borough.
As the board conducted its final meeting of the year, its members joined Shultis, Bolton, and Police Chief James Graham in expressing thanks to the community for its partnership and support over the years.
The “expression of gratitude” exemplified the “type of fusion that you can only hope to have” in a borough council, and the community is “very blessed to have it in Abbottstown,” said Bolton.
After the meeting, officials shared a potluck holiday meal and reminisced about the year’s accomplishments.
The council’s next meeting is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19, at the borough office, 241 High St.
