A federal judge recently denied a former Gettysburg attorney early release from prison because she "is and remains one of the worst con artists this court has encountered during our time on the bench."
Wendy Weikal-Beachat was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2014 after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. Weikal-Beauchat stole more than $6 million from her clients, according to court records. She is currently incarcerated at the Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia. Last week, she asked Chief Judge John Jones to grant her early release after serving about half of her sentence. Weikal-Beauchat, now 53, cited the COVID-19 pandemic and a "complex inner ear condition" that she has endured since 2003.
