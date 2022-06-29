The first-ever Flutes on the 4th is set to play on the steps of the Gettysburg Hotel on July 4.
Inspired by the annual holiday tuba carol fest, Gettysburg residents LeeAnn Baird and Edie Rice are teaming up to bring a special performance at 1 Lincoln Square next Monday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m..
Baird’s husband, Chris Therit, has played the baritone tuba during the holiday carol fest over the past 10 years, which prompted an interest in holding a similar event with flute players.
However, Baird sought to hold the event in warmer temperatures for flute players.
“I think the best part for me is actually having this become a reality,” Baird said. “I have been to the tuba fest for so many years. I want the flute players to have the same experience they have.”
Flute players can register to participate up until the day of the event, said Baird.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 4, with rehearsal running 8:30-9:30 a.m., before the performance, Baird said.
There are 25 flute players registered for the event, which quickly surpassed the original goal of 10 players, said Baird. The next goal is to reach 30 flute players for the concert, she said.
The concert will include 10 songs featuring Civil War-era and other patriotic music in honor of the Fourth of July, Baird said.
The founders opted to hold the concert on the Fourth of July because it is around the Gettysburg Civil War Battle Reenactment, she said. Concert participants are asked to wear Civil War-style or patriotic attire, Baird said.
“I’m excited to see what people wear,” Baird said, noting she is planning to sport patriotic clothing, and Rice will have on Civil War-style garb.
Awards will be given to the most patriotic outfit, the best Civil War outfit, the flute player who traveled the greatest distance, and the fourth person to register, Baird said.
The concert will include flutes, bass flutes, alto flutes, and piccolos.
“All four of the flute family will be there,” said Baird, who added she plans to play the piccolo at the performance depending on the need to round out the ensemble for the concert.
While Baird is playing in the concert, Rice will use her band conducting experience and direct the performance.
Baird said she has played the flute for 40 years ever since high school.
“I think it is a special instrument because it has a beautiful sound,” Baird said. “When you put the bass flute, alto flute, the regular flute, and the piccolo together, the arrangements we made will be amazing to hear.”
For more information about registering for the event, there is a Flutes on The 4th Gettysburg group on Facebook.
