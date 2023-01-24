Despite the cold, wet weather Monday, filming continued as scheduled for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas.”
Cast and crew were at Showers Tree Farm near Aspers, filming scenes which included loading a Christmas tree on top a vehicle, amongst others.
When the camera wasn’t rolling, folks were either gathered in a building at the farm where it was rumored warm beverages were available, or they huddled around a portable heater outside.
A number of the people, many of whom hail from southern Texas and California, had already headed to various local stores to pick up cold weather gear, which included insulated coveralls.
One person was wearing two pairs of trousers and three pairs of socks, and was still shivering after working outdoors for hours.
The morning’s rain left the driveway and surrounding areas mud slicked, which caked boots and shoes, and tinged trousers’ hemlines.
Nicole Parigi, a Gettysburg College student, huddled against the freezing wind in the middle of the road, making sure no vehicles accidentally drove through while a scene was being filmed.
A background production assistant, Parigi hails from New Jersey. She is majoring in cinema and media studies, theater arts, and Spanish.
“I’m a triple major,” she said.
Upon graduation, Parigi said she hopes to land “anywhere in entertainment,” and would be happy writing for “stage and screen.”
“I’m really grateful for the opportunity,” she said.
An only child, Parigi believes working on “A Gettysburg Christmas” is giving her a great start to learn and grow, and she hopes to be able to “apply the skills to a job” someday.
Also, it’s her first time being on a film set, so despite the cold, and rain, she was happy to be at Showers on Monday.
Meanwhile, during a break in filming while moving between scene locations, actor Tom Vera, who plays the character Ryan in the movie, stopped a few minutes to chat with Craig Rupp, who penned the story “A Gettysburg Christmas,” the title of which inspired Director Bo Brinkman to write the script for a movie of the same name.
Whilst chatting, Vera mentioned he would like to bring his wife and daughter here at some point, noting, “The people are super nice.”
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com. The Gettysburg Times will try to provide daily updates on the filming of the movie.
