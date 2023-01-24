Despite the cold, wet weather Monday, filming continued as scheduled for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas.”

Cast and crew were at Showers Tree Farm near Aspers, filming scenes which included loading a Christmas tree on top a vehicle, amongst others.

D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com. The Gettysburg Times will try to provide daily updates on the filming of the movie.

