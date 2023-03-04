Two locally owned roads in Latimore Township are scheduled for a makeover this year, all part of annual road work conducted by the municipality.
Latimore supervisors recently voted unanimously to solicit bids for the pair of thoroughfares. According to Supervisor Chair Dan Worley, more roads could be repaired if the price is right.
“We’re only planning a couple this year because the cost of asphalt went up and we want to be careful when reviewing the bids,” Worley said during the board’s February meeting.
“We’ll plan on two roads for now, and take it from there,” said Worley.
Roads under consideration include a portion of County Line Road, as well as Old Route 15, from Latimore Valley Road to County Line Road.
“It’s a roller coaster out there,” Supervisor Woody Myers said regarding County Line Road. “It’s awfully bumpy.”
Officials indicated that a combination of liquid fuels monies and American Rescue Plan dollars could be used to underwrite the work. The township receives about $175,000 in liquid fuels funding from the state.
Last year, the township repaired five local roads and two parking lots.
· Latimore Township Police Chief Vic Woerner told supervisors his department responded to 80 incidents, worked 148 hours and logged 712 miles in January. Specifically, officers handled two reports of vandalism and a trio of theft incidents.
· Supervisors approved an annual donation of $10,500 to York Springs Fire Department.
