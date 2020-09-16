ACNB Corporation was recently named by Central Penn Business Journal to its 24th annual list of the Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Central Pennsylvania for 2020. This is the third consecutive year ACNB Corporation has achieved this recognition, ranking #28 in 2020.
“What began as a savings institution with one location on Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in 1857 has become a vibrant and successful community banking organization with 33 community banking offices and three loan offices in 2020. ACNB Corporation’s growth is the direct result of the commitment and hard work of many in our organization, as well as reinforces the success of our business model, vision, and core values. We are, once again, truly honored to be recognized for our achievements and excited about the positive momentum ACNB Corporation continues to experience in our local markets through our subsidiaries of ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group, Inc.,” said James P. Helt, ACNB corporation president and chief executive officer.
“ACNB Corporation has a long history of commitment to the communities shared with its employees, customers and shareholders,” he continued. “In gratitude, we recognize those who contribute to ACNB Corporation’s vision and growth as a financial services provider focused on building relationships and finding solutions.”
In order to be eligible for consideration in this ranking for 2020, companies were required to show revenue of at least $500,000 in each of the fiscal years ending 2017, 2018 and 2019, as well as revenue growth in 2019, as compared to 2017. Companies headquartered in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry or York county were eligible for nomination.
The presenting sponsor of the program, Baker Tilly, performed the calculations and then ranked the companies according to revenue growth over the three-year period. Both dollar and percentage increases were taken into consideration. This ranking formula resulted in the final list of 50 honorees recognized at a virtual celebration event on Wednesday, Sept. 9 when specific rankings within the Top 50 were revealed.
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, is the $2.4 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., Westminster, Md. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 21 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster, York, and Hunt Valley, Md.
As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and seven community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, Md., respectively. Russell Insurance Group, Inc., the Corporation’s insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, Md., and Gettysburg. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit acnb.com.
Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies is a program of the Central Penn Business Journal and is presented by Baker Tilly. For more information about the awards and honorees, please visit CPBJ.com/2020-top-50-fastest-growing-companies.
