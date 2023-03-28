FREDERICK, Md. — Hessong Bridge Road over Little Hunt Creek is currently closed immediately south of Blacks Mill Road until further notice, according to a release issued Monday by Chloe Scott, Frederick County, Md., public affairs specialist.
A temporary detour route will be posted.
