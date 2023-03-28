At the March Emmitsburg Town Council meeting, the town staff systematically and methodically walked the council through their analysis of the situation of the town’s water system, various options for water rate increases designed to address current and future water system needs, while acknowledging the concerns of the town council on the impact of any rate increase.

The town staff made it clear that it has been evident for a while now that the town’s water system is in need of repair. To cover the needed repairs, staff recommended an increase of water rates by 36% per year for the next five years, and thereafter an annual increase of 3%.

This article is courtesy of the Emmitsburg News-Journal, in which it originally appeared.

