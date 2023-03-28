Taneytown, Md., will elect a mayor and fill two city council seats on May 1.
As only two people have filed for the council seats, former Mayor Jim McCarron and Christopher Tillman, the race is for the mayor’s seat, for which three have thrown their hats into the ring, including current Mayor Bradley Wantz, Councilman Daniel Haines, and local businessman Christopher Miller.
Wantz said the city has accomplished much over the last four years, including “investing record funds in the parks and rec system, while obtaining several grants to offset the cost, creating the cleanest finances and budgets in over a decade, beginning the biggest water and sewer project in the last decade, made tremendous strides in increasing communication and transparency in the community, and has finally had the Taneytown Bypass added back to Carroll County’s transportation plan to the state”
Wantz said while many planned outreach events he had hoped to accomplish in his first term was derailed by the COVID pandemic, he is looking forward to carrying them out in a second term. Wantz said he will hold quarterly outreach events with residents focusing on various topics such as growth, development, and infrastructure improvements. He also plans to create a new communications position and explore methods to get answers to residents right in the palm of their hands.
“On top of all of the great things we have done in the last four years, the city needs to stay on this course to continue our amazing progress. I want to incubate a more collaborative effort between the city, the businesses, and the people to move us forward in a meaningful way. Yes, things will change in Taneytown like they always have, but we can build this change together,” Wantz said.
Haines stressed that his goal as mayor would be helping others.
“Helping others is what all of this is about for me. There are a lot of problems in the world, and I believe government can be an effective tool in solving those problems,” he said.
Haines’ vision for Taneytown is “a community that works in collaboration.” He wants to help build a community where city hall, local businesses, community action groups, nonprofits, clubs, organizations, and residents are all equal partners, “tackling the challenges we face in unison. My campaign is about answering a single question: what can we accomplish when we come together?”
Haines said as mayor he would focus on six key priorities: economic development; infrastructure; public engagement; historic preservation; fiscal responsibility; and crime. If elected, the first thing he would do is set out to strengthen community relationships, and identify community-based action plans.
“I would work to make sure each budget is balanced, that the city takes on no unnecessary debt, and does not accrue any cost that would overburden the taxpayer,” he said.
Miller said if elected mayor he would focus on “bringing the city back to the county and state stage. I want to work with citizens to have a town where the tax dollars work in their favor. Bringing in businesses that enhance the lives of those here, and a general refocus to our residents here in Taneytown.”
Miller will also focus on: rebuilding the police department; election reform; making sure residents are getting the best value out of our water resources; and creating a Citizen Outreach Committee to help reach citizens more effectively. His dream is to create a community/recreation facility to help find productive avenues for our youth, as well as provide a place for residents to find county services” that can benefit them.” Ultimately, he hopes to, “work collaboratively with local businesses and agencies.”
Former Mayor Jim McCarron said he is running for the city council in hopes his years of experience with city affairs would be put to good use by the person who is elected mayor.
“I’ve got a deep institutional memory, dating back to 1985, which I hope could be put to good use to avoid pitfalls or miss-steps,” said McCarron who also admitted he misses the day–to-day interaction with residents on city affairs, and that, coupled with the fact that he loved the city and wanted to help in any way he could, motivated him to seek a seat on the council. McCarron served as mayor for 12 years, from 2008 to 2020.
Tillman said he was running for city council because he wanted to make a difference for the business community, especially the downtown businesses.
“I came to Taneytown because I saw a market opportunity, and we were looking to be part of a town on the upswing. What I have found is a city government that doesn’t understand the needs of small businesses, and it too mired in its old ways and bureaucracy to figure out what actually helps instead of burdening small business. Also I want to help change the way others see Taneytown, and more importantly how Taneytown sees itself. We want people to know and believe that this is a vibrant, growing place to bring your family and your business,” he said.
Residents of Taneytown who are at least 18 years old and registered with the Carroll County Board of Elections are qualified to vote. Voting will take place at the Taneytown Police Station on Main Street.
