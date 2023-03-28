Taneytown, Md., will elect a mayor and fill two city council seats on May 1.

As only two people have filed for the council seats, former Mayor Jim McCarron and Christopher Tillman, the race is for the mayor’s seat, for which three have thrown their hats into the ring, including current Mayor Bradley Wantz, Councilman Daniel Haines, and local businessman Christopher Miller.

This article is courtesy of the Emmitsburg News-Journal, in which it originally appeared.

