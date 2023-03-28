A concept presentation to the Taneytown Planning and Zoning Commission for a 15,000-square-foot hardware and lumber store on the east end of town was met with stiff pushback at the packed meeting by adjacent homeowners who had limited knowledge on the endeavor.
David Lapp, who resides between Taneytown and Emmitsburg, told the board that he wants to build a hardware store that people will remember.
“It’s not going to be your average hardware store,” Lapp said. “I want to go above and beyond with the building and the customer experience. I want to make it a great place to shop. I want people to shop there because they want to, not because they have to. I want people to come because we will have the very best in hardware selection anywhere.”
Lapp, who is Amish, said the store will be built and operated based upon Amish principles, e.g., the store will not be connected to the electric grid, instead it will be lighted by LED lights powered by solar panels. Check out lines will not use modern computers connected to the internet, but instead will be manned by “friendly staff that will provided customer service second to none.”
Ten thousand square feet of the building would be dedicated to selling hardware, and the remaining 5,000 square feet will house lumber. Lapp’s vision of the design of the exterior and interior of the store is more reminiscent of a high-end ski lodge than the average, run-of-the-mill hardware store.
“I want the neighbors to look out their windows and see a pleasing building. Not some monstrosity,” Lapp said.
The location selected by Lapp for the store, a 15-acre vacant lot just off of Atrium Drive, however, drew a host of objections from homeowners who claim they would be impacted by the business.
Throughout the meeting, Town Manager Jim Wieprecht tried valiantly to allay the fears of the residents, telling them that all the commission and they were getting that evening was a concept proposal.
“Nothing is cast in stone,” he said. “There are many, many reviews to be done, and state and environmental permits that need to be issued before a single spade of dirt is turned over.”
But while Wieprecht’s words soothed some, many still felt the need to express simmering concerns.
Rhonda Burdou was concerned about the storm water runoff from the proposed site. She told the board her property is currently experiencing flooding and fears it will only get worse.
Wieprecht tried to mitigate her concerns by pointing out that under current environmental rules, there can’t be any more water runoff in the post development than pre-development. In addition, Wieprecht said, “under the current state requirements, the amount of water runoff can’t be any more than the runoff from a forest in good condition. So the water quality may actually be better than it is currently.” He also added that this will limit the amount of rooftop (size) and pavement the business can have.
And while most customers will access the store via Antrim Boulevard, several residents expressed concern with the resulting increased flow of traffic on Carnival Drive from customers going to the store via a new connector road off Carnival Drive.
“Carnival Drive is a residential road, our kids play on it,” said one mother. “If you allow this business to locate there, a kid is going to get killed.” Another resident pointed out that Carnival Drive was not built to handle 18-wheel trucks that would use the connector road to access the back loading docks, and that Carnival Drive would quickly deteriorate under their wear and tear. “I didn’t buy my house to sit on the front porch to watch heavy trucks pass by … we are going to have problems.”
Lapp said he agreed with the residents on issues that could come from traffic on a connector road between Carnival Drive and Antrim Boulevard. He also said he will be more than happy to work with them to see if the town felt the road was really necessary, and if not, not to build it, and have all traffic enter and leave the store via Antrim Boulevard.
But the vast majority of those who spoke out against the proposed hardware store expressed frustration that they had purchased their homes adjacent to a tract of land that they were told would never be developed, as it not only had a forest preservation easement on it, but was also considered a swamp, and now felt duped.
“Now you’re going to put a building there that will cause nothing but issues with the neighbors,” said one frustrated resident.
Residents requested that the town alert them in advance on any meetings on the project so they can ensure they are present. Town staff said that a sign will be posted on the property 14 days before any meeting, but if anyone would also like to be called, or e-mailed, the staff is willing to oblige.
