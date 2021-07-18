A state commission’s recipe for revamping transportation funding includes eliminating one key ingredient — the gasoline tax — increasing others such as vehicle registration and rental fees, and adding new ones like taxes for package delivery, miles driven, and Uber and Lyft rides.
The 42-member Transportation Revenue Options Commission reviewed the proposed changes Wednesday that will be included in a draft of a report, the final version of which will go to Gov. Tom Wolf by the end of the month. Mr. Wolf appointed the commission in March to find alternatives to the gasoline tax — which has been relatively flat for several years due to more efficient vehicles and the growth of electric vehicles — to close an $8.1 billion annual gap cited by the state Department of Transportation for road and bridge work.
