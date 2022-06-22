McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of calls June 14-18.
June 14
4:53 p.m., Suspicious activity in the first block of North Street.
8:04 p.m., Medical emergency in the first block of North Street.
June 15
4:55 p.m., Well-being check in the first block of North Street.
7:12 p.m., Medical emergency in the 300 block of North Street.
June 16
11 a.m., Crews dispatched to repair wires down on Willow Street.
5:56 p.m., Harassment complaint in the 300 block of Main Street.
June 17
12:18 p.m., Medical emergency on Academy Street.
6:58 p.m., Domestic dispute in the 200 block of North 5th Street.
9:23 p.m., Harassment complaint in the 200 block of North 5th Street.
June 18
4:55 p.m., Medical emergency in the 400 block of Main Street.
11:50 p.m., Burglar alarm on South 6th Street. Building checked and determined to be all clear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.