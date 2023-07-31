EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township July 11-20.
July 11
2:43 p.m. — A vehicle traveling on Green Springs Road attempted to make a left turn onto Carlisle Pike and struck a vehicle with the right-of-way traveling north on Carlisle Pike. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
5:05 p.m. — A woman told police she parked her vehicle in a lot in the 5600 block of York Road at 6:45 a.m., and when she returned at 5 p.m., discovered an unknown vehicle struck her vehicle without stopping to report the minor damage.
8:01 p.m. — A vehicle attempted to pull out of a parking space at New Oxford High School and struck the side door of a vehicle traveling down a parking lane with the right-of-way; both vehicles sustained minor damage to the left front bumper.
July 14
5:17 p.m. — Police advised a resident in the first block of Carly Drive a constable would be contacted for the civil issue.
July 15
12:10 a.m. — Police received information from a resident in the 1000 block of Irishtown Road concerning her missing daughter, a 27-year-old New Oxford woman. She stated she last had contact with her daughter at approximately 8 p.m. on July 14. She has not returned home nor answered her cell phone. Police are investigating and issued a nationwide alert.
2:28 p.m. — Police attempted to contact a resident in the 100 block of Katelyn Drive to assist Hanover Police with an active investigation. Nobody was home but police were able to provide contact information for the resident to Hanover Police.
4:10 p.m. — Police received an update from a resident in the 1000 block of Irishtown Road that her 27-year-old daughter returned home safe on her own accord.
7:03 p.m. —A vehicle was following another vehicle too closely when they stopped for traffic in the 4900 block of York Road. The vehicle avoided rear ending them and went off the road, striking a water pipe on private property.
8:42 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Hanover Street for a 9-1-1 hang-up call; the resident did not require assistance.
July 17
1:01 a.m. — Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of York Road to assist Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) with stopping a vehicle they were pursuing. PSP were able to stop the vehicle before entering EARP jurisdiction and did not require further assistance.
7:44 a.m. — A resident in the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike told police she is being harassed by an ex-employee who quit her job. Police made contact with the woman and warned her to stop the harassing contact with the resident or she will be cited.
11:28 a.m. — Police checked out an item found in a storage container in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike with negative results.
4:18 p.m. — A vehicle traveling south in the 2300 block of Carlisle Pike stopped for traffic conditions. The vehicle behind it failed to stop and struck it in the rear, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
5:21 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Poplar Road; emergency medical services was on scene.
5:52 p.m. — A vehicle was stopped in the southbound lane on Hanover Street at Apple Road for traffic when a vehicle behind it did not stop and slammed into its rear.
6:58 p.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Drummer Drive told police he contacted an unknown person from Amazon Prime to close his account and was instructed to purchase $1,000 worth of Bitcoin from CVS and send it to them, which he did. Police advised the man to contact the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office and the FBI fraud unit to investigate.
July 18
8:50 a.m. — A resident in the first block of Birch Lane contacted police about a stray dog. Police advised the resident to transport the dog to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The dog’s owner was cited for violating the leash ordinance.
6:58 p.m. — A vehicle traveling north on Black Lane overcompensated the turn onto Mt. Misery Road, causing the car to go out of control and strike a guardrail and a street sign before coming to a stop. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and had to be towed.
11:20 p.m. — Police stopped a male walking in the 100 block of Black Lane with negative results.
July 19
6:28 a.m. — Police determined a dog found in the 200 block of Oxford Road belonged to a resident in the 100 block of Kelvin Drive; the dog was returned home.
11:31 a.m. — An employee in the 5600 block of York Road told police someone dumped a bag of trash into the company dumpster without permission.
1:49 p.m. — Police verified a vehicle identification number to transfer the title in the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike.
10:44 p.m. — Police did traffic control in the 1200 block of Hanover Street until a vehicle owner could change his flat tire.
July 20
9:37 a.m. — Police are investigating a protection from abuse order violation allegation in the 1700 block of Storm Store Road to determine if charges should be filed.
10:55 p.m. — Police met with a resident who tripped an alarm in the first block of Kevin Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.