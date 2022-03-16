McSherrystown Borough Police Department responded to a variety of calls March 3-6.
March 3
10:45 a.m., Assisted Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Service (SAVES) with inside odor investigation, Pin Oak Place.
11 a.m., Medical emergency, South 6th Street.
11:20 a.m., Medical emergency, first block of Main Street.
1:25 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident, Race Horse Road.
March 4
12:16 a.m., Civil matter regarding property, North 6th Street.
1:08 a.m., Suspicious activity complaint, 600 block of Main Street.
8:50 a.m., Child well-being check, 300 block of Main Street.
6:09 p.m., Hit-and-run complaint, 500 block of South Street.
March 5
12:41 a.m., Suspicious activity complaint, first block of North Street.
9:25 a.m. Parking complaint, first block of North Street.
4 p.m., Medical emergency, first block of North Street.
6:57 p.m., Complaint of a dirt bike traveling on roadways, Maple Street.
8:37 p.m., Suspicious activity complaint, 600 block of Main Street.
March 6
10:44 a.m., Domestic dispute, first block of Main Street.
11:36 a.m., Disturbance complaint, 300 block of North Street.
12:29 p.m., Harassment complaint, 300 block of Main Street.
