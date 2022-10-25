Woman arrested at church
An armed woman allegedly threatened worshippers Sunday morning as they entered a church just north of Gardners, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Churchgoers were able to engage the woman in conversation at Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1412 Holly Pike (Pa. Route 34), South Middleton Township, shortly after 10 a.m., according to police.
Troopers arrested Amber Espigh, 31, of Harrisburg, without incident or injury, police said.
Espigh was held at Cumberland County Prison after being unable to post $500,000 bail, according to a magisterial docket.
She was charged with one felony count each of risking catastrophe, unlawful body armor, harassment, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded weapon, criminal mischief, and terroristic threats, and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and defiant trespass, according to the docket.
Espigh was also allegedly involved in a burglary earlier that morning in Fairview Township in northern York County, police said.
Charges filed against her Sunday in York County included one felony count each of burglary and criminal trespass, and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, disorderly conduct, terrorist threats, reckless endangerment, failing to relinquish a firearm when ordered, and theft, as well as a summary count of criminal mischief, according to another magisterial docket.
Car wash burglarized
Someone broke into a utility building and stole a cash box and coins from the East Berlin Car Wash on Abbottstown Street, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Authorities were dispatched at 3:29 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Quarters totaling $75 were taken, and coins totaling $1.75 remained in a cashbox found “a short distance” from the business, said police.
State police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact PSP at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.
2 flown after golf cart crash
A golf cart driver and motorcyclist were airlifted after a crash on Waynesboro Pike (Pa. Route 16) near the Franklin County border, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Transported by Life Flight to WellSpan York Hospital were Tony Flickinger, 60, of Fairfield, and James Ryan, 42, of Brunswick, Md., said police.
A westbound 2000 Suzuki GXS-R, ridden by Ryan, began to cross the highway without “proper clearance,” according to state police.
“Both operators were dismounted from the vehicles” in the crash at 4:19 p.m. Oct. 16, said police.
Driver hurt in wreck
One driver was injured and another cited Thursday as the result of a crash on East Berlin Road (Pa. Route 234) in Reading Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services transported Nancy Bevenour, 64, of Gettysburg, to WellSpan York Hospital, according to state police.
The other driver, William Jakeway, 78, of East Berlin, was unhurt in the crash at 7:41 p.m. at Stoney Point Road, said police.
A 2016 Kia Soul, driven by Bevenour, was eastbound when a 2016 Lincoln MKX, driven by Jakeway, stopped for a stop sign then entered the intersection, said police.
Jakeway was charged with failing to obey a stop sign, according to a magisterial docket.
Pole hit, driver arrested
A Shippensburg man was “arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol” Saturday after a vehicle struck a utility pole on Mummasburg Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Timothy Stauffer, 29, was northbound in a 2015 BMW 328i when the Adams Electric Cooperative pole was struck at 10:51 p.m. in the 3000 block in Franklin Township, said police.
Stauffer was unhurt and the vehicle was towed, according to state police.
Deer struck, driver cited
A man was cited after striking a deer Monday on East Berlin Road in Reading Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Michael Taylor, 39, of North Chesterfield, Va., was charged with driving with a suspended license, according to a magisterial docket.
The eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe also struck a guard rail near Germany Road at 5:25 a.m., said police.
The vehicle received “disabling damage” but Taylor was unhurt, police said.
SUV hits rock in yard
A driver “not familiar with the area” struck a rock in a yard Monday morning in Union Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A the 2013 Honda CR-V, driven by, Matthew Theriault, 26, of Westminster, Md., was northbound about 5:58 a.m. when it went through a stop sign before hitting the rock at 870 Pine Grove Road, said police.
Theriault was unhurt, police said.
