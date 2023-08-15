Family members sought
The Adams County Coroner’s office is seeking any relatives of Robert Hubbard, 76, who died at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Hubbard was a former resident of Union Bridge, Md., according to a coroner’s office release.
Anyone with information can contact the coroner’s office at 717-337-0962 or fdutrow@adamscountypa.gov.
Sunglasses lead to arrest
A Hamiltonban Township resident offered food to a woman who said she was homeless, then noticed the woman was allegedly wearing the resident’s own $300 sunglasses, according to court documents.
Kana Kennedy, 37, Kennedy was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possessing an instrument of crime, theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possessing a controlled substance, and possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, according to a magisterial docket. No address was listed for Kennedy.
On Aug. 3, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Daniel Keene was dispatched to the residence on Cold Springs Road, according to his affidavit of probable cause.
Kennedy was allegedly walking away when Keene arrived, leading the trooper to call for assistance to keep her on the scene, according to the affidavit.
Keene spoke with the resident, who told him her husband had discovered the previous night that her vehicle had been broken into, and items including the sunglasses, $26 in loose change, a water bottle, and a book signed by the author were missing.
“There was also a lottery ticket and a cigarette butt in the vehicle. Nobody residing on the property smokes or purchases lottery tickets,” according to the affidavit.
That morning, Kennedy allegedly knocked on the residence’s door and asked “for food because she was homeless,” according to the affidavit.
The resident allowed Kennedy inside and provided food before noticing the sunglasses and seeing a bag Kennedy was carrying allegedly contained the book and water bottle, according to the affidavit.
Keene searched Kennedy and allegedly found “a large quantity of quarters in her back left pocket,” leading to her arrest and the search of her backpack, according to the affidavit.
Allegedly found in the backpack were a marijuana cigarette, an anti-psychotic medication crushed into a powder, a knife, screwdriver, and a “plastic rod which was worn on the sides,” according to the affidavit.
Keene also allegedly found cigarettes “which were the same as discovered in” the woman’s vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Kennedy was originally held at Adams County Prison unable to post cash bail of $2,500 but was released Aug. 9 when bail was changed to unsecured, according to the docket.
Motorcyclist airlifted
A motorcyclist was flown to a York hospital Wednesday night after a crash on Racetrack Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Andrew Keating, 32, of Hanover, was eastbound when the 2013 Yamaha V Star he was riding went out of control “on a right curve” before it “slid on its right side and struck a metal sign,” according to police.
Keating, who was not wearing a helmet, “sustained scrapes on the right side of his body and his head,” said police.
The crash occurred about 100 yards west of Abbottstown Road in Berwick Township, according to police.
Keating was charged with lacking a driver license, lacking proof of insurance, and driving at unsafe speed, according to magisterial dockets.
Agencies dispatched to the 11:04 p.m. incident included Adams Regional and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, a STAT MedEvac helicopter, and the United and Hanover Area fire companies, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
The emergency call was completed at 12:28 a.m., according to ACDES.
