McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents in McSherrystown Borough June 19-25.
8:17 a.m. — Vandalism in the first block of North Street.
11:05 a.m. — Disturbance in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue.
1:50 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.
2:13 p.m. — Vehicle assistance in the 600 block of Main Street.
5:05 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the first block of Academy Street.
6:41 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue.
7:58 p.m. — Public drunkenness in the 500 block of South Street.
9:58 a.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Panther Drive.
1:41 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 300 block of Main Street.
4:45 p.m. — Fraud in the first block of Front Street.
7:47 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 300 block of South Street.
11:52 a.m. — Two-vehicle, reportable crash at Delone and South Oxford avenues.
4:36 p.m. — Protection from abuse order violation in the first block of Front Street.
9:24 a.m. — Disabled vehicle in the first block of North 5th Street.
3:04 p.m. — Reckless driver in the 300 block of Main Street.
8:43 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the 300 block of Main Street.
12:29 p.m. — Criminal mischief in the 500 block of South Street.
