An Adams County Prison inmate is accused of possessing papers allegedly containing a drug sometimes referred to as synthetic marijuana.
Devonte Betts, 28, of Steelton, Pa., was charged with two felony counts of possessing a controlled substance while an inmate, one felony charge of solicitation, and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed March 15.
Seven sheets of legal paperwork were seized Sept. 30, 2020, as Betts was moved from one cell to another, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Cameron Beck.
The sheets were allegedly “not consistent with the type of paper that is normally used for legal paperwork and the pages were discolored. As a result, it’s believed the seven sheets of paper contain suspected controlled substance,” according to the affidavit.
During a prison video chat with Betts recorded Jan. 25, 2021, a woman can allegedly “be heard discussing in the background to send K-2 and make money,” according to the affidavit.
K-2 is among “synthetic designer drugs that are intended to mimic THC, the main psychoactive ingredient of marijuana,” according to a federal Drug Enforcement Administration resource guide.
Three days later Betts allegedly “sent a two-page letter” to the woman asking her to call a number he would provide and “tell him you want like two of the best quality V-day cards he can come up with. Get the price. Get ’em secured and we’ll go from there,” according to the affidavit.
On Feb. 4, 2021, a different woman allegedly sent a letter to Betts containing a picture “containing suspected controlled substance,” according to the affidavit.
According to a subsequent lab report, the paperwork and picture contained a controlled substance, according to the affidavit.
