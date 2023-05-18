Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents May 7-14.
May 7
12:22 a.m. – Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department in the 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
12:51 a.m. – Burglar alarm in the first block of West Middle Street.
5:32 a.m. – Well-being check in the 500 block of West Middle Street.
5:45 a.m. — Protection from abuse (PFA) gun confiscation order in the first block of East High Street.
9:39 a.m. – Identity theft in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
10:01 a.m. – Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
10:41 a.m. – Parking complaint in the 400 block of Carlisle Street.
1:43 p.m. – Overdose in the 400 block of Baltimore Street.
6:03 p.m. – Disabled vehicle in the first block of York Street.
9:30 p.m. – Burglar alarm in the 600 block of East Middle Street.
May 8
5:45 a.m. – PFA gun confiscation order in the first block of East High Street.
5:52 p.m. – Suspicious activity in the 200 block of Constitution Avenue.
5:58 p.m. – Theft in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
6:24 p.m. – Wires down in the first block of Liberty Street.
9:53 p.m. – Burglar alarm in the 300 block of West Middle Street.
10:16 p.m. – Animal complaint in the 400 block of Carlisle Street.
11:34 p.m. – Burglar alarm in the 300 block of East Water Street.
May 9
5:43 a.m. – PFA gun confiscation order in the first block of East High Street.
7:38 a.m. – Well-being check in the first block of Locust Street.
8:25 a.m. – Assault/harassment in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
8:52 a.m. – Animal cruelty at North Stratton and Stevens streets.
10:04 a.m. – Burglar alarm in the first block of Baltimore Street.
10:23 a.m. – Found property in the 100 block of York Street.
2:40 p.m. – Traffic complaint in the 300 block of North Fourth Street.
4:52 p.m. – Crash with no injuries in the 500 block of Carlisle Street.
6:25 p.m. – Mental health in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
9:23 p.m. – Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the first block of East Stevens Street.
May 10
12:03 a.m. – Public drunkenness in Lincoln Square.
1:22 a.m. – Disturbance in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
8:41 a.m. – Threats in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
12:09 p.m. – Disturbance in the 100 block of East Middle Street.
2:21 p.m. – 9-1-1 open line at Breckenridge Street and Court Alley
2:36 p.m. – Suspicious activity in the 100 block of West Middle Street.
3:39 p.m. – Assisted other agency in the 300 block of York Street.
3:49 p.m. – Assist other agency in the 400 block of East Middle Street.
5:14 p.m. – Provided information in the first block of North Fifth Street.
May 11
12:32 p.m. – Assisted EMS in the first block of East High Street.
1:18 p.m. – Assisted EMS in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
2:53 p.m. – 9-1-1 open line in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
6:34 p.m. – Crash with no injuries at Baltimore and Middle streets.
7:54 p.m. – Public service in the 500 block of Long Lane.
8:49 p.m. – Parking complaint in the first block of West Middle Street.
8:56 p.m. – Police service in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
9:21 p.m. – Evading arrest by fleeing on foot in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
10:08 p.m. – Disorderly conduct in Lincoln Square.
May 12
3:06 a.m. – Criminal mischief in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
7:41 a.m. – Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department in the first block of Baltimore Street.
9:23 a.m. – Threats in the first block of West Stevens Street.
12:15 p.m. – Crash with no injuries in the first block of York Street.
5 p.m. – Parking complaint in the first block of East Middle Street.
5:41 p.m. – Burglar alarms in the 300 block of North Washington Street.
7:28 p.m. – Obstruction of justice/disorderly conduct in Lincoln Square.
11:24 p.m. – Public drunkenness/disorderly conduct/evading arrest on foot/underage drinking/false ID in the first block of West Racehorse Alley.
May 13
2:15 a.m. – Disturbance in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
4:25 a.m. – Disturbance in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
8:30 a.m. – Public service in first block of East Racehorse Alley.
8:46 a.m. – Suspicious activity in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
9:36 a.m. – Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department in the 100 block of North Stratton Street.
6:52 p.m. – 9-1-1 open line in the first block of York Street.
8:45 p.m. – Burglar alarm in the first block of Buford Avenue.
9:40 p.m. – Wanted person arrest at Long Lane and Queen Street.
9:40 p.m. – Disturbance in the first block of East Lincoln Avenue.
10:22 p.m. – Disturbance in the first block of East Lincoln Avenue.
11:48 p.m. – 9-1-1 open line in the first block of North Franklin Street.
May 14
12:18 a.m. – Driving under the influence at Gilliland Alley and Delap Avenue.
1:15 a.m. – Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
1:19 a.m. – Indecent exposure in the first block of Carlisle Street.
1:24 a.m. – Harassment in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
11 a.m. – Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
3:53 p.m. – Well-being check in the first block of South Washington Street.
7:19 p.m. – Animal complaint 300 block of North Stratton Street.
10:50 p.m. – Mental health in the 200 block of East Middle Street.
